FINDLAY — With the return of school this month, the Ohio Highway Patrol district headquarters here is reminding motorists that the safety of the students riding to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events, is a priority.
Since 2017, there have been 6,200 traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio, according to a news release issued by the Patrol. During this time, 1,943 were injured and six were killed. None of those killed were on a school bus.
“In just a few short days, our students will be boarding and exiting school buses throughout Ohio,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “School bus safety is a commitment that we all must make including motorists, parents, and children.”
“As our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students,” said Lt. Evan Slates, commander of the Findlay post. “Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
As the buses return to the roadways, the Patrol has a few reminders: Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed; motorists cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving. The Patrol also reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for delays caused by school bus stops.
School buses are also required to be inspected twice a year to ensure the bus is operating properly. Every bus used to transport students is inspected before the beginning of the school year and once randomly during the year. Since 2017, the Patrol has performed more than 185,000 inspections.
For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped school bus violations, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/School_Bus_Bulletin_2022.pdf.
