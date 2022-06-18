FINDLAY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a press release noting the need for candidates who want to become state troopers.
Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s training academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.
“The training our cadets receive sets them up for a successful and rewarding career with the Patrol,” said Lt. Matt Crow, Findlay Post commander. “Those interested in a fulfilling profession with the Patrol should contact our recruitment section or their local post to learn about our many opportunities.”
There are a number of career opportunities available within the Patrol to troopers. After learning the core job and two years of field experience, a trooper is eligible to explore a specialty position. Some of those positions include: aviation, K9 handlers, Special Response Team (SRT), instructors and members of our motorcycle unit.
The press release also noted that the Patrol “employs highly-motivated and well-trained professionals who are committed to providing quality service to those who live, visit and do business in the great state of Ohio. Our core values serve as the foundation for all that we do.”
Additionally, the Patrol is using a QR code on our vehicles and promotional materials.
The QR code takes you to the Patrol’s recruitment web page and provides prospective candidates with information regarding the application process and requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.