BRYAN — The Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post was investigating a serious injury crash near here Tuesday night.

The crash occurred before 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Ohio 576 and Williams County Road D — about two miles west of Bryan — and involved a single vehicle which went over a guardrail and embankment, according to Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, post commander.

Radio scanner traffic round 10 p.m. Tuesday indicated that one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Williams County and Bryan first responders reportedly assisted at the scene.

Further details were unavailable Tuesday night.

Load comments