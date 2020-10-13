BRYAN — The Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post was investigating a serious injury crash near here Tuesday night.
The crash occurred before 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Ohio 576 and Williams County Road D — about two miles west of Bryan — and involved a single vehicle which went over a guardrail and embankment, according to Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, post commander.
Radio scanner traffic round 10 p.m. Tuesday indicated that one person was seriously injured in the crash.
Williams County and Bryan first responders reportedly assisted at the scene.
Further details were unavailable Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.