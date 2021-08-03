NAPOLEON — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined state legislators, local elected officials, officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and family from Henry and Defiance counties to honor Rear Adm. Alene Duerk, the first woman to reach flag rank in the U.S. Navy.
The event was held Monday afternoon at the Henry County fairgrounds in Napoleon, and led by 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon.
Husted and Hoops, were joined by Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon; U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green; Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel; Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires; Holgate Mayor Ron Tijerina; ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, and ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley, to unveil signage that designates Ohio 108 throughout Henry County in honor of Duerk.
Duerk, a Defiance native who graduated from Holgate High School in 1938, was the first woman promoted to rear admiral in the U.S. Navy in 1972. In March of 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation into law naming Ohio 108 in Henry County, “RDML Alene Duerk Memorial Highway.” A pair of signs with the designation were put into place at both ends of Ohio 108 in Henry County, following the ceremony.
Hoops thanked the crowd before saying: “I wasn’t even aware of Alene Duerk, from Henry County, who did such extraordinary things.”
Maassel then took to the podium, and followed by sharing Duerk’s story of service to her country, that includes: growing up in The Great Depression, graduating from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1941, entering the U.S. Naval Reserve and being appointed an ensign in the Nurse Corps. Over the course of the next 34 years, Duerk served her country in several capacities, before retiring in 1975 as director of the Navy Nurse Corps.
“The military tests your intestinal fortitude, mainly, how do you continue forward when your body just wants to quit?” asked Maassel. “From what I’ve read, Adm. Duerk passed each test with flying colors.”
Husted followed Maassel, and he told the crowd: “I really pushed my team, because I really wanted to be here. I really believe in life, you have to celebrate what you want to honor, you have to take the time to do it. It matters, it sends a message to the fabric of our nation, to the children out there that this is important, that service is important.
“She was appointed an ensign in the Nurse Corps in 1943, and rose up to admiral in 1972,” continued Husted. “Being in the Navy is never easy, being a women in the Navy that long must have been really hard. What a great example, what a trailblazer she was for others. Just think of the number of lives she touched along the way, not just those she nursed to health, but the number of young women who had their eyes opened to what is possible.”
Sen. McColley spoke, and thanked Hoops for the bringing this bill to the legislature, and for helping him to learn more about Duerk.
“Whenever we name a road, it’s not just about honoring the past, but informing the future,” said McColley. “It’s about letting others know about the people here in northwest Ohio who have given of themselves, and about their connection to our shared heritage here in this part of the state. She shattered that glass ceiling, and played such an important role in such a critical point in United States’ history.”
Latta shared a story about getting to meet Duerk, and how proud his father, former U.S. 5th District Congressman Del Latta was that the first woman admiral in the U.S. Navy was from his district.
“I’ll never forget my dad talking about the admiral and her accomplishments,” said Latta. “Dad was so proud of her, and what’s you’re doing here today will help us remember our past, and what she accomplished. We have to have those pioneers, and she was one of those pioneers.”
Marchbanks then addressed the crowd, and said: “When people drive down this roadway, they’re going to see Adm. Duerk’s name and for those who don’t know her, will look her up and learn about her. That’s how word spreads about such a pioneer, and I’m happy the name Alene Duerk will enter the pantheon of other Ohio military heroes such as John Glenn and Neil Armstrong.”
Mires and Tijerina also addressed those in attendance, with Mires sharing what a “great tribute” it is to honor Duerk in that way, before thanking Hoops and McColley for getting the legislation passed.
Meanwhile, Tijerina explained after reading the role model Duerk became, it made him examine his life, and how she has inspired him to be like her.
“She helped change the world,” said Tijerina.
When it came time to unveil one of the two highway markers, Duerk’s first cousin, Marilyn Schuette was asked to come forward and help. The paper surrounding the marker was pulled away to a big round of applause from the crowd.
Other family members in the crowd, as well as veterans, were also honored during the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.