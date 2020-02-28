COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign a bill on March 4 that will designate Ohio 108 through Henry County as Alene Duerk Memorial Highway.
Duerk, a Defiance native and a 1938 Holgate High School graduate, became the first woman to attain the rank of rear admiral in the United States Navy when she was so honored in 1972. House Bill 225, sponsored by Ohio 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, was introduced to the Ohio House of Representatives in May of 2019.
“Naming State Route 108 in Rear Admiral Alene Duerk’s memory would be a wonderful testament to her life and the many lives she touched during her service,” said Hoops when introducing the legislation.
Duerk graduated from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1941, and from there she entered the U.S. Naval Reserve and was appointed an ensign in the Nurse Corps. She went on to serve in naval hospitals in Portsmouth, Va., and Bethesda, Md., and aboard the hospital ship the USS Benevolence.
While anchored off the coast of Eniwetok, Duerk and the crew of the Benevolence attended to the sick and wounded being brought back from the Third Fleet’s operations against Japan.
Upon cessation of hostilities on Sept. 2, 1945, Duerk and the Benevolence crew took on the task of repatriating liberated Allied prisoners of war, an endeavor that solidified her commitment to nursing and patient care.
Thereafter, Duerk was assigned to Naval Hospital Great Lakes until being released from active service in 1946.
In 1951, Duerk returned to active duty serving as a nursing instructor at the Naval Hospital Corps School in Portsmouth, Va., and later as inter-service education coordinator at the Naval Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
Her skills in ward management, surgical nursing and mentoring would be put to use over the next two decades while serving at hospitals in San Diego, Yokosuka, Japan, at the recruiting station in Chicago, and in Washington, D.C.
In May 1970, following assignments as assistant for nurse recruitment in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs) and assistant head of Medical Placement Liaison (Nurse Corps) at the Bureau of Naval Personnel, Duerk was appointed director of the Navy Nurse Corps.
Over the next five years, Duerk provided direction for the Nurse Corps, updating policies affecting Navy medicine and expanding the sphere of nursing into ambulatory care, anesthesia, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology.
Her selection to the rank of rear admiral was approved by President Richard Nixon on April 26, 1972. The first woman to be selected for flag rank, she was advanced on June 1, 1972.
Rear Adm. Duerk retired in 1975, but remained a strong advocate for Navy nursing through the remainder of her life.
Duerk was awarded the Naval Reserve Medal; American Campaign Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with bronze star; World War II Victory Medal; Navy Occupation Service Medal; Asia Clasp; and the National Defense Service Medal with bronze star.
She passed away July 21, 2018, at the age of 98.
