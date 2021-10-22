If you live in Defiance County's Highland Township, chances are you will be deciding the most levies in about any single area political subdivision this fall.
That's because five renewal levies — three for the township and two for Ayersville Local schools — are on the ballot and are expected be decided on Nov. 2.
Highland Township government has relied on the three five-year levies that voters are deciding (0.4-mill, 0.5-mill and 0.6-mill) for many years. So, they've generally enjoyed considerable support.
The last time they were all on the ballot (2017) the level of support ranged from 63.2% for the 0.4-mill levy to 69.2% on the 0.6-mill levy.
According to Highland Township's fiscal officer, Thomas Wolfrum, the three levies bring in about $33,400 annually for road and bridge maintenance.
"It's very important to keep the roads up with all the construction and the farmers going down the roads and using them," he said. "We really need the levies."
Highland Township voters also will join their counterparts in the remaining parts of the Ayersville Local Schools District in helping decide two school levies.
The oldest of the pair is a 1.6-mill, five-year levy for the school's natatorium. It brings in about $114,000 annually, according to Superintendent Beth Hench.
She said levy proceeds not only help maintain the school's swimming pool, but also pay related salaries outside of school hours, such as during times set aside for community swimming.
An even larger issue for the district is a 1%, five-year income tax renewal for school operating expenses. Initially approved in 2007, the levy was last approved in November 2016 with 52.1% support.
"Both of these are renewal levies, so were extremely grateful for the support they've (voters) shown in the past for both of the levies," said Hench. "We would appreciate their support going forward, reminding them this is not new money and we will continue to look at finances and make the best decisions we can."
Three board of education seats also are on the ballot in the Ayersville district this fall, but there is no competition for the candidates.
Kyle Brown and Erica McGuire are unopposed in their quest for four-year terms in January while the only candidate for an unexpired term is appointed incumbent H. Matthew Hanenkrath. He will serve the remaining two years of the term previously held by David Kern, now a Defiance County commissioner.
Brown and McGuire will replace Lanetha Lambert and Char Ondrus who chose not to seek re-election, and will join Shelby Martinez and Dan Frederick on the board in January. The latter two board members' seats up for election — along with the position held by Hanenkrath — in November 2023.
