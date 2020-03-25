A Highland Township home south of Defiance was severely damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, while the residence's garage and contents was destroyed.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, with Highland Township taking the lead. Upon arrival, they found the buildings fully involved.
The garage and its contents, including a vehicle, appeared to have been destroyed quickly. Heavy smoke could be seen rolling from the home's roof before flames burst through the structure.
A neighbor said he had heard an explosion and saw smoke before firefighters were summoned.
Highland firefighters were assisted by those from Defiance and South Richland fire departments, while Continental Fire Department provided a tanker.
The home is owned by Dallas and Tammy Taylor.
American Red Cross was called to the scene as the occupants were displaced.
Firefighters have contacted the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office to help with the investigation.
