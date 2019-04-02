The Highland Township Fire Department hosted its 30th annual chili supper on Saturday. The event featured door prizes, lots of food and the Bridge County Bluegrass Band. Here, former Fire Chief Brian Berry (right) helps rub some dessert into the hair of new Fire Chief Brent Davis.
