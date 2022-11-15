AYERSVILLE — The Highland Township Fire Department received the “Star Life” award given to them by the State of Ohio’s Division of EMS for going above and beyond during a life-threatening bee sting incident in 2020.
In a brief interview Monday with The Crescent-News, Fire Chief Brent Davis recalled May 22, 2020, the day that the department responded to a call about a bee sting.
Nobody at the time knew of the severity of these bee stings. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered that a local beekeeper, Mary Zebolsky, had anywhere from 300 to 500 bees clinging to her neck and face.
First responders from local fire and EMS departments rallied together and had to make many split-second decisions. They had decided to use a fire extinguisher to get the bees off Zebolsky, because first responders could not access water at that time. After recalling that day in 2020, Davis said the award “feels good for all of us to get recognized for something like that. It definitely makes us feel like we’ve done good. At the same time it’s part of our jobs, so it’s something we encounter things like this over our careers and never would’ve thought that any of us would be standing in the backyard of a Defiance County resident and seeing what we seen that day.”
Highland Township Fire Department is one of a few departments in the state of Ohio that received the “Star of Life” award for going above and beyond with particular rescue situations.
