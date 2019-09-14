Turtle Plastics recently provided a tour of their Lorain facilities to members of the Highland Township Fire Department, and donated fire and rescue cribbing product worth more than $6,000. In addition, Turtle Plastics provided a $1,000 check toward the department’s “mission of preparedness.” The donations will provide the department with advanced tools to provide stabilization in handling motor vehicle crashes as well as structural entrapments. Standing in front of the products are firefighters/emergency medical responders Sterling Limbacher and John Yeutter.
