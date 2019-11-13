Spaghetti dinner
Photo courtesy of Brent Davis

The Highland Township Fire Department auxiliary is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the fire department, 27723 Watson Road, Defiance. A freewill donation will be accepted, with all proceeds going to support the Highland Township Fire Department. Shown preparing for the dinner are Jennifer Zeigler (left), Julie Limbacher (center) and Christine Davis.

