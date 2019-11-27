Powerful winds caused scattered damage throughout the area Wednesday.
Debris from a dilapidated barn on Ney-Williams Center Road, just west of Beerbower Road and northwest of Ney, blew onto the pavement around 12:30 p.m. and closed the road.
The county's highway department quickly cleared the material, and the road was reopened.
A large tree also came down on a power line north on The Bend Road, north of Ney and just north of Beerbower Road. The damage knocked out power to Ney, but electricity was expected to be restored shortly thereafter.
Meanwhile, a gas pump was blown over at The Barn gas station on Defiance's East Second Street at 1:15 p.m. The station suspended gas service following the incident, blocking its gas pump area with tape. Called to the scene was the South Richland Fire Department.
Additional wind damage was scattered about. In Defiance County, lines were reported down along Allen, The Bend and Bowman roads; and Ohio 18, Dixon, Antwerp and Edgerton roads in the Hicksville area.
In Liberty Center, a tree was reported down, as well as trees and utility lines in Hicksville.
