PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has returned indictments against seven persons, including one teen following a high-speed pursuit, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has returned indictments against seven persons, including one teen following a high-speed pursuit, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Eathen Reed, 18, Bluff City, Tenn., was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
He allegedly led Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit on Jan. 20 that began south of Bryan and ended near Payne, traversing three counties (Williams, Defiance and Paulding). The chase, which reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, came to an end when Reed drove the vehicle into a plowed field and became stuck.
Hicksville police also were involved briefly when the pursuit went through that town on Ohio routes 2 and 49.
He was being held Monday in Paulding County Jail pending arraignment today in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Also indicted were:
• Louis Patton, 38, Fort Wayne, for possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed more than 1,000 grams of marijuana on Nov. 9, 2021.
• Danielle Varner, 38, Oakwood, for telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; and falsification, a fourth-degree felony.
• Matthew Brubaker, 51, 09081 Stever Road, for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
• Eligha Billingsley, 39, Fort Wayne, for poreessession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felonies.
• Christina Burk, 33, Cecil, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony and theft, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Kevin Francis, 34, Lewisburg, Tenn., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.