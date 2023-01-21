The Zack Tyler Stephens band

Picture here is The Zach Tyler Stephens Band. From left, are: Abram Tracy, David Elford, Zack Tyler Stephens and Andrew Sweeney. (Jonah Martinez, who will play with the group in Cleveland, is not pictured.)

 Photo by Regan Nelson

CLEVELAND — Four Defiance High School boys who spend their nights practicing old rock songs are getting their chance in the spotlight to compete in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame’s “High School Rock Off” on Jan. 28.


