CLEVELAND — Four Defiance High School boys who spend their nights practicing old rock songs are getting their chance in the spotlight to compete in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame’s “High School Rock Off” on Jan. 28.
The Zack Tyler Stephen’s band was established in July 2022, with the current members being Zack Tyler Stephens (senior), Abram Tracy (senior), Andrew Sweeney (junior) and David Elford (Jonah Martinez is a junior substituting for Elford in the competition).
The band’s most recent project is an album titled “Kid” that was released in April 2022 that can be found on all social media platforms. The band has played at a couple different events in the area, but soon will be hitting the road for a bigger opportunity.
The Zack Tyler Stephens band lead singer and guitarist, Zach Tyler Stephens, described the band’s genre to be “various forms of rock. I’d say we try to keep it listenable though.”
In an interview with The Crescent-News, Stephens explained that he found the gig when he was searching online for opportunities for the newly found band.
“I just happened to stumble across this high school competition in Cleveland, and I’m like ‘well I have a high school band,’” he said.
After deciding to take a shot at the opportunity, the band mailed in an application that had two audio demos with their originals titled “Mine” and “Let Me Know” off their most recent album.
After sending the application in at the end of November, the boys patiently waited to hear if they had made the cut.
“In the rules and stuff they said they would let us know on or around Dec. 20,” Stephens said. “We heard nothing from them on the 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and then the 24th I get an email saying we got accepted.”
At the upcoming performance, the band will be performing classic songs such as, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, “American Girl” by Tom Petty, “505” by Arctic Monkeys and the written original, “Let Me Know.”
As the day of competition slowly approaches, Stephens is hoping to make connections with this opportunity. “Main thing for me personally, as well as with the band, I’m looking to make some connections with it,” he expressed.
The 26th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off will be held on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 with 30 high school bands from around the nation competing for the grand prize of $3,000 at the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame.
Each day 10 bands will perform, but only four bands from each of the days previously listed make it to “The Final Exam” on Feb. 25.
Tickets for the show can be purchased on rockhall.com and cost $15 for students and $20 for adults. If tickets are being purchased, code ZACHTYLER will help out the band with ticket sales.
