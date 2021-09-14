• Defiance County

Hide-a-Book:

The Defiance Public Library will facilitate Hide-a-Book Day in downtown Defiance on Friday when 10 books will be hidden around downtown Defiance. Follow the clues posted to DPLS's social media (@dplslibraries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) to find them. Snap a pictures and share using #defihideabook. The books are yours to keep.

