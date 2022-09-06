HICKSVILLE — On March 13, 22-year-old Dakota Blaine Clifford of Bryan left his father’s home and was never seen or heard from again.
His birthday has come and gone, his bank account remains untouched and his mother, Tammy Isbell, worries.
“He wasn’t about girls or fast cars,” she said. “He was a good kid, all of his life. He never got into trouble. He was a straight-A student — honor roll.”
It was true that Clifford was exceedingly bright — a previous student at Four County Career Center. In 2018, he was among the top 10 in the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference, an astute example of his academic prowess. He seemed like a young man with all the tools to become successful in the career field of his choice.
However, Isbell claimed that her son began to change when he joined the Army at his father’s behest about four years ago.
“He was fine before he went in,” she affirmed.
According to Isbell, Clifford struggled with homesickness after enlisting. She said that he confessed a desire to go home often, but was unable to. After boot camp, his mother said she received phone calls from him almost every day.
She could tell that he had changed and said he struggled with insomnia and a fluctuation in moods. He was also allegedly prescribed medication, and she felt that it was not helpful or beneficial for him.
“It looked like my son wasn’t even there,” she described of the few times they’d video call each other, and would be met with the vacant eyes of her boy.
Isbell reported that Clifford was discharged from the military due to complications with his asthma and he came home in December 2021, right after Christmas. He stayed in Bryan with his father, Patrick Clifford.
She said she was able to see him twice before he went missing. She was given no indication of the severity of his mental state, and was told by him that he was fine. Isbell had no idea of the messages Clifford had sent to a friend on Discord, a messaging app typically used by people in online gaming communities.
“I contemplated taking my Dad’s gun and heading out to the forest but. I am not completely f***** right now so I am not going to go down that route,” the message read, dated as Dec. 28, 2021.
“Well don’t do that,” the friend had replied.
“I’m not. It was just fleeting thoughts,” he had typed back.
Clifford got a job in Butler, Ind., which he worked for about a month. That morning on March 13, his sister, Brittany Clifford, dropped him off at his dad’s house, Isbell said. Brittany was meant to pick him up later that same night.
However, when the time came to get him, Dakota was not home. Isbell received the phone call at 3 a.m. — Dakota was missing and so were one of his father’s guns.
According to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, in order to enlist a person as an endangered and/or missing, certain criteria are to be met. If met, they are entered into an online database, the NCIC (National Crime Information Center). All local law enforcement agencies are also notified and to be on the lookout for them.
Since Clifford disappeared with a weapon and was eventually discovered as to have indicated thoughts of suicide, he qualified as being at risk and was entered into the NCIC as missing by the Bryan Police Department.
On April 23, a community-driven search was organized to comb through the woods mentioned in his Discord message and were able to get a ping on his last location from his cell phone, which he had taken with him. Isbell said that the woods are owned by a local man and are located in Williams Center. About 50 people had participated, but Clifford was not found.
According to a post by The Bryan Times, “Family members emphasized that no law enforcement participated in the search.”
In another media source, a reader under the username “J. Hasenfratz” commented on April 24 under an online article from March 19 in The Village Reporter saying that allegedly the Bryan Police Department had “promised presence included mounted patrols, cadaver canines, and drones” at the search, but did not show. Efforts were made to contact the Bryan Police Department for comment on these allegations, but were unsuccessful.
According to Shafer, police departments tend to investigate using their own resources and the resources of other departments. In the indication that a person has gone missing due to suspected suicide attempt, there are certain procedures and an evidentiary process in the possible recovery of a body that civilians cannot get involved in as it is considered a crime scene. Due to that nature, they are not typically present for community-organized searches.
“Civilians are great assets,” the chief asserted and described how vital they are in providing tips and information. However, they are not a trained search and rescue team that understand the legal processes and liabilities.
Regardless, Isbell has relayed words of frustration towards how the investigation of her missing son has been handled. She even hired a private investigator, but ended up with no more leads than she already had. According to her, the investigator could not tell her anything “due to circumstances of the case.”
“My heart and my gut tells me that he’s gone,” she tearfully confessed. “I believe he is dead.”
However, she still wants to find her child, wherever he may be. She continually puts up missing person flyers at stores and gas stations, and has created online posts to try to spread the word about him. She has reached out to other local area newspapers as well.
“I am doing everything and anything a mother should do to find my son,” she asserted.
The last words she had said to him were “I love you.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.