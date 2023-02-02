Only one primary surfaced Wednesday in Defiance County as the filing deadline for that election passed Wednesday afternoon.
The filing deadline brought forth three Republican candidates for Hicksville Village Council’s two open seats this year, so the town’s voters will have a primary to decide on May 2. (Unlike most area communities, all of Hicksville’s elected village seats are partisan positions, so they are subject to possible spring primaries.)
One of the three candidates is incumbent Eric Bassett while the others are John Hart and Kent Miller, Hicksville’s former village administrator. Hart ran as a write-in candidate for council in November 2021, finishing fifth in a field of five for four seats.
Incumbent Republican Taylor Klepper has decided not to seek re-election.
The top two vote-getters on May 2 will advance to the November general election, but no Democrats met Wednesday’s filing deadline so they may be unopposed in the fall. However, Independents still have until 4 p.m. on May 1 to file their petitions to make the ballot in November while write-ins have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Council’s other four seats — held by Republican Mike Barth, Independent Ron Beverly Sr., Republican Toni Egly and Republican Charlie Martin — will be on the ballot in 2025.
Barth, however, was the lone candidate to file for Hicksville’s mayoral seat that will be vacated at year’s end by the current Republican incumbent, Ron Jones. A council member for years before becoming mayor, Jones will not seek a second term.
But in Defiance, Mayor Mike McCann, a Republican, decided to seek a third, four-year term beginning in January and met Wednesday’s filing deadline. No one other candidate did so.
As such, McCann will win his party’s nomination in May and advance to the November election. As everywhere, Independents still have May 1 to file their petitions to make the ballot in November while write-ins could wait until Aug. 28.
Defiance City Hall’s four ward council seats are on the ballot this year as well but they are non-partisan, so they won’t need a primary. Filings for those positions are subject to an August filing deadline to make the November ballot.
The only countywide race subject to Wednesday’s filing deadline was the Defiance Municipal Court seat now held by John Rohrs III. He will complete his fifth, six-year term on Dec. 31, but isn’t running.
In his place, the city’s assistant law director, Troy Essex, has thrown his name in the ring as a candidate for municipal judge. He was the only candidate to file — doing so as a Republican — though Independents could step forward in the meantime.
Essex is a familiar face in municipal court where he has been prosecuting traffic and criminal cases for the city during the past several years.
