Evil genius wannabe Dr. Nox Donahue (Mercedes Moncivais, left) explains her plans to talk show hosts Avery Crossman (Jamy Shaffer, center) and Brighton Lively (Nichole Robinson) in this scene from "The Most-Viewed, Least-Watched Talk Show in History." This one-act comedy will be presented by the Hicksville Village Players in Edgerton and Woodburn, Ind. on Sept. 17 and 18.

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Players will present “The Most-Viewed, Least-Watched Talk Show in History” this weekend in Edgerton and Woodburn, Ind.

