HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Players will present “The Most-Viewed, Least-Watched Talk Show in History” this weekend in Edgerton and Woodburn, Ind.
Hicksville Village Players will present show on Saturday and Sunday
-
- Updated
- 0
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Players will present “The Most-Viewed, Least-Watched Talk Show in History” this weekend in Edgerton and Woodburn, Ind.
Two Saturday shows — at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — will be presented at Edgerton Town Hall Gym, 324 N. Michigan Ave., Edgerton.
A Sunday show will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Road, Woodburn, Ind.
Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students K-12 while kids age 4 and under will be admitted at no charge. Group rates of 10 or more are available by e-mailing village.players.theater@gmail.com.
“The Most-viewed, Least-Watched Talk Show in History” by Ken Preuss is a comedy about what happens when two people with very different personalities host a talk show full of guests you can’t imagine seeing anywhere else.
The play takes place on the set of “Monumental Accomplishments,” the public-access TV show where guests share the amazing things they have done. Hosting, as usual, are the disillusioned cynic Avery Crossman and the sunny, but not very bright Brighton Lively, who are alternately intrigued, inspired, and insulted by the guests they have to put up with week after week.
There is only one thing wrong with the guests that Avery and Brighton have on their show — they just aren’t very good. Which is one reason why the show’s audience isn’t of exactly stellar proportions. At least they can count on one regular — Brighton’s grandfather, who can’t figure out how to change the channel.
In this episode of “Monumental Accomplishments,” guest after guest prove to be entirely unexceptional in almost every way. From an adventurer whose achievements have to be seen to be disbelieved to an evil genius wannabe, every one of the guests have made accomplishments worthy of their talents — and of the show.
But does all this have a deeper significance? The answer may lie with a surprise guest who has his own discoveries to reveal, and who may or may not know that “Monumental Accomplishments” may be more monumental than anyone has realized. Starring are Jamy Shaffer and Nichole Robinson as Avery and Brighton, with supporting roles portrayed by Peter Greer, Mercedes Moncivais, Brandy Patterson, Calvin Watkins and Dawn Patterson, who also directs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.