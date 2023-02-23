HICKSVILLE — Continued concerns about parking in Hicksville brought a large crowd to village council’s meeting here Tuesday night.
Citizens voiced their concerns about prohibiting of parking on lawns with the Rev. Steve Eyers of the Lifeline Connect Church having the last words during the time of the meeting alloted for public input.
Eyers reminded all those present that the fact they could come before the council and express their concerns is proof that the system works.
Citizens may have showed up meeting in large numbers partly due to misinformation. A flyer had been disseminated by an unknown person or persons threatened potential future tickets and told recipients to gather at the council meeting in regard to the proposed parking ordinance.
That ordinance was tabled at the meeting.
Meanwhile ordinances regarding trees, weeds and grasses, as well as litter, outdoor furniture, disabled and junk vehicles passed unanimously.
Ordinances for parking and storage of passenger vehicles, parking and storage of commercial vehicles and trailers and the storage of recreation vehicles were all tabled unanimously.
In other business, council:
• approved a revolving loan for The Rooted Shoppe for $80,000.
• discussed the decoration of the new village’s water tower. The last time this happened a contest was held in the schools to decorate the tower, but nothing was decided Tuesday.
• reported that one of the three statements of qualifications sent in for the pool and splash pad project was selected and this project continues to move along.
