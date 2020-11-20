HICKSVILLE — Hicksville held its second monthly council meeting virtually on Thursday in a council meeting postponed from Monday due to a lack of a quorum.
In Thursday's brief meeting, the council noted that a public hearing will be held in council chambers Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. regarding an application to rezone 936 West High St. from business to residential.
Mayor Ron Jones informed council that the next two scheduled meetings will be held virtually amid rising coronavirus infection rates and that he would recommend village offices be closed except by appointments.
With the recent announcement of a great majority of Ohio counties turning red on the state's scale, Jones encouraged citizens to check in on their neighbors, especially the elderly population, in a safe and distanced manner.
In solicitor Troy Essex's report, the council heard the final reading and adopted Chapter 1215 of the Codified Ordinances, regulating placement of house and building numbers. The numbers need to be visible for law enforcement or fire and rescue to properly identify the address.
Essex noted that the village administrator or the administrator's designee would handle the enforcement of numbers being up to code.
The council also suspended the rules and heard final readings on contracts for purchase of an air compressor, 23 air packs and a tanker truck for the Hicksville Fire Department through grant money already procured by the department. The Rosenbauer tanker from Rosenbauer South Dakota LLC will be delivered by the company in coming weeks.
Council also heard from Fire/EMS Chief Scott Cramer, who thanked those who donated in the department's boot drive fundraiser for local families. Cramer also noted that the Fire Department will be holding a Santa Meet and Greet on Saturday from 9 a.m-noon. A free will donation is encouraged, with all proceeds going to the Children's Christmas with Hicksville Fire Department fund.
In other business, the council:
• heard from citizen Paul King, who informed council that village Christmas caroling would be held at the Rotary Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate will be provided.
• heard from police chief Mark Denning that the new concrete slab had been poured at the police station and that the generator will be in on Dec. 10, with a start date not set yet.
• went into executive session regarding personnel and possible litigation. No action was taken following the session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.