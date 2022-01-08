HICKSVILLE — The 2022 budget that village council here approved last month is just short of $11 million.
The total is $10,974,828, and includes a general fund of $2,277,408.
The majority of estimated general fund revenue ($1,427,700) will come primarily from the village’s 1% income tax and property taxes.
The income tax showed 17% growth in 2021, according to Mayor Ron Jones.
Police services are the largest expenditure within the general fund at $749,833, an increase of 10% over the 2021 amount ($681,232). The 2022 amount includes wages of $440,000 and insurance benefits of $147,000.
The main reason for the increase is computer technology upgrades and additional instruction for village officers, according to Police Chief Mark Denning.
Other large general fund expenditures, with 2021 adopted adopted budget figures in parentheses, include:
• miscellaneous, $797,00 ($602,000), including $550,000 in transfers to other funds.
• grounds, $161,434 ($160,000).
• parks, $110,350 ($119,400).
• income tax administration, $109,655 ($115,800).
• fiscal office, $78,880 ($84,000).
• pool, $57,300 ($49,000).
• village council, $35,570 ($33,000).
• auditor’s fees, $35,000 ($40,000).
• pavilion, $32,000 (n/a).
• zoning, $30,350 ($31,530).
• cemetery, $27,500 ($27,500).
• solicitor, $26,922 ($27,050).
• mayor’s office, $20,864 ($25,000).
(While the village has a full-time administrator, this office does not have its own budget account as transfers from the village’s various departments/funds are used for this position.)
A new fund appears in this year’s budget to account for money received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The amount is $359,715 and will be used for the village’s water tower project, according to Village Administrator Cory Wann.
The village’s remaining 2022 funds total $8,697,420, with some of these — such as water and sewer — having their own revenue sources. For example, those two services are covered through water and sewer bills charged to residents and businesses.
One of the largest among those funds is capital projects at $2,035,000.
The major share of this ($2 million) is set aside for the village’s ongoing well field project and planned new water tower on Industrial Drive, according to Wann.
The village plans to develop two new wells on 53.3 acres on Casebeer-Miller Road, just northwest of the town corporation limits. The two new wells will augment the two functioning wells at the village park near the high school football field.
The 2021 capital budget totaled $2,506,000.
Hicksville’s other large non-general fund expenditures in 2022, with 2021 figures in parenthesis:
• sewer, $2,707,236 ($1,900,000). Capital outlay ($1,350,000), debt repayment ($475,000), professional and technical services ($200,000) and wages/insurance benefits ($195,670) are the largest figures in this fund. The capital expenditure is expected to be used for an EPA-mandated storm and sanitary sewer separation project, according to Wann.
• water, $1,027,699 ($821,800). Capital outlay ($400,000); wages/insurance benefits ($220,935); communications, printing and advertising ($92,000); and professional and technical services ($80,000) are the largest amounts in this fund.
• community development, $718,000 ($718,000). The largest amount ($700,000) is for revolving loans.
• fire and EMS, $521,666 ($504,355). This breaks down to $397,911 for EMS ($368,000 in 2021) and $123,755 for fire ($136,355 in 2021). Among the largest line items are wages/insurance benefits ($307,000) and capital outlay ($36,000).
• refuse collection, $341,215 ($326,365), including $230,000 for contractual services.
• streets, $331,233 ($315,245). Capital outlay ($130,000) and wages/insurance benefits ($113,950) are the largest line items.
• street light assessment, $302,500 ($281,000).
