HICKSVILLE — Traffic in this village has been returning to normal in recent days following completion of a lengthy street project.
Traffic was interrupted on West High Street late last year when a $1.15 million storm and sanitary sewer separation project by Hohenbrink Excavating, Findlay, got underway. Complicating the EPA-mandated project was the need to excavate some deep trenches, according to village officials.
But earlier this month enough work was completed to allow West High Street (Ohio Route 2) — a major route in and out of the southwest side of Hicksville toward Indiana — to reopen.
The contractor has until October 2021 to complete the project, according to Mayor Ron Jones, but reopening West High couldn't have come soon enough.
"We're very pleased," he said.
The biggest problem with the closure was the impact of truck traffic. While a detour sign had been posted at Indiana Route 101, six miles southwest of Hicksville, some trucks still continued into the town.
This sometimes put them onto residential streets after they realized they could not get through. Arthur and Chicago streets were two that were impacted, resulting in damage to yards.
One truck got stuck at Spencerville and Chicago streets, explained Jones, requiring a wrecker to remove it. Damage to the surrounding ground was the result as well as a ticket by village police for the truck driver.
"They tore up a lot of lots," said Jones, adding: "that part is past us now."
He indicated that Hohenbrink Excavating has been good at fixing the damage.
According to Jones, Hohenbrink has finished with the storm sewer project — which he said should help drainage issues on Arthur and High streets — but must still replace a water line that is about four feet deep. The street will remain open for that work.
West High has been patched with asphalt where the storm sewer separation was completed, the mayor noted. This and other state routes that run through the village will be resurfaced by the state next year, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.