HICKSVILLE — The third annual Day in the Park will have a little something for everyone when it returns on June 26.
The event which begins at 11 a.m. at Hicksville Park, located at 598 N. Bryan St., will feature food trucks, merchants, a 5K walk/run, car show, music, a petting zoo, and much, much more.
Hicksville Park Board President Cory Wann said the idea for the event came about in the hopes of filling a long-time need. He shared Day in the Park is, “A way to bring people closer together, to get to know their neighbors — and to show (other communities) what Hicksville is all about.”
“The whole drive behind this is to not only show off what Hicksville has to offer, but to get people to see our park, which is the largest public community park in Defiance County,” said Wann. “This is all about getting people out to have some fun, to meet your neighbors or people from surrounding communities, you may not know. This is all about getting people to not only explore our downtown, but to get people together for a nice day in the park.”
Another plus, according to Wann, is that, with very few exceptions, the entire event is free.
“The event itself is free, the only thing anyone will pay for is food from the food trucks and merchandise,” said Wann.
Events on tap for Day in the Park include: a 5K walk/run; a car show from 1-6 p.m.; a home-run derby at the girls softball field at 4 p.m.; a volleyball tournament; a corn hole tournament; and a performance by the band, Helicon’s Peak, from 5-9 p.m.
The event will also include: a petting zoo, a free pool day, train rides, a dunk tank, a bounce house and more.
“A lot of people are excited, especially the kids,” said Wann. “We open the pool for free to everyone that day, we have a petting zoo, a bounce house and a really big draw is the car show. We had about 70 cars that first year, and we’re hoping to have more than 100 this year. The band (Helicon’s Peak), will play some recent country music and a lot of classic rock.
“Our ultimate goal is to be able to raise enough funds to end every Day in the Park with a large fireworks show,” added Wann. “We’re not there yet, but we’re getting closer. That’s the thing about fireworks, they always bring people to town.”
Food will be available for purchase from the following food trucks: Lupita’s; Shigs in Pit; Wicked Good Cupcakes; Maui Wowi; Drop it like it’s Tot; Pences; Big Eyed Fish; and Fat Pig Smokehouse.
A long list of merchants peddling their wares will include: Penny Rose Boutique; 31 Products; Pampered Chef; Origami Owl; Mary Kay; Patricia King (hand bags and totes); Becky Carter Painting and Prints; D.A.R.E Program; Garmater Salvaged; Silly Goose Girl Bowtique; Paparazzi; IGC Creations; Megan Calvert (home goods and more); UsBorne Books; and Laycie Marie Boutique.
Other vendors include: Color Street; L’Bri; Cokers Craft Creations; Marissa Glover (epoxy, metal stamping and more); Tastefully Simple; Aquatic Water Conditioning; Pineapple Lace Jewelry; Scentsy; historical society; Quicken Brothers; Orthodontic Specialty Services; Johnson Memorial Library; Mike Boggs (fundraiser); National Youth Advocate Program; Defiance Society of Artists; WillPower Fitness and Norwex.
“I’d love to see the park completely packed,” Wann said. “Our very first year (2019), we had about 1,200 people throughout the day, and I’d love to see 2,000 or more this year. I think people are itching to get out and get back to some normalcy. It would be wonderful to see everyone come back.”
Sponsors for the event include: Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556, Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association, The Hicksville Bank, Farmer’s & Merchants State Bank, Premier Bank, many downtown businesses as well as individual donors.
For more information, go to Hicksville Day in the Park on Facebook, or send an email to hicksvilledip@gmail.com.
