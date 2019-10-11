HICKSVILLE — The second annual Hoptoberfest gets underway this Saturday downtown from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. It is a product of Two Bandits Brewing Company.
Last year’s Hoptoberfest was a great success, according to Two Bandits co-owner Mark Young, who noted that the second go-round should be even more successful than its predecessor.
“Last year we had one brewery and one winery (present),” said Young. “This year we have seven breweries and two wineries.”
There also will be live music, a new menu and the 0.8K run, along with a trio of comic book superheroes, as well as the continually expanding Scarecrow Fest, with almost every downtown business having placed a scarecrow on their premises.
“This has generated a lot of excitement in the community,” said Mayor Diane Collins, who said she has always been enthusiastic about ways to promote Hicksville. “I’ll be there checking things out; I will root for the runners. It should be a really fun day.”
Participants in the 0.8K run will receive a sticker and a glass for their $20 entrance fee. The run starts at 1 p.m., with runners starting out from the veterans memorial on Arthur and Bryan streets. At the halfway mark, runners may indulge in bacon and doughnuts at the corner of Main and Smith Streets before returning.
The beer tent will be located behind the brewery and open for business at 2 p.m., with another tented area out front for diners. Scheduled for the tent at the back of Two Bandits are Black Frog Brewery, Drop Time Winery and Tap House, Father John’s Microbrewery, 4KD Crick Brewery, Leisure Time Winery, Patron Saints Brewery, Quenched and Tempered and Stoney Ridge Winery.
Music is provided by McLane and Co. in the brew tent from 3-6 p.m. and the Wannabees in the brewery from 7-11 p.m.
Superheroes will be on hand in the house from 4-6 p.m., with either DC’s Batman, Green Arrow and Wonder Woman or Marvel’s Black Widow, Captain America and Wolverine on hand.
For the future, Young hopes to see even greater expansion of the annual event. “Our goal is to one day see it expand from stoplight to stoplight (downtown),” he said.
Proceeds from Hoptoberfest will benefit Helping Hands of Hicksville, the Hicksville Beautification Committee and the Hicksville Initiative.
Other businesses and organizations taking part in Hoptoberfest include Amanda Lee Coffee, Hicksville Girl Scouts, Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant, Main Street Salon and Marathon. Sponsoring the event are Arc Solutions, Edward Jones, Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships and Sam Switzer Realty.
