HICKSVILLE – An unknown time capsule was discovered during a door replacement project in the village hall.
Mayor Ron Jones said the new doors were put in last year and the time capsule was found directly behind a plaque that had to be moved. Jones noted that no one knew that the time capsule was there.
Initially plans had been to replace the time capsule back behind the plaque, said Jones, adding that village council was contacted by the Hicksville Class of 1965 which remembered the time capsule and wanted to have it opened.
Village officials decided to open the time capsule box, which is copper and roughly the size of a bank safety deposit box, in late June.
One end was cut open, and inside a number of documents, photos and magazines were found tightly packed.
A letter from Hicksville’s mayor in 1965 was placed within the time capsule as well as a photo of him and coins from the area.
The village will leave open the time capsule for awhile for viewing, but future plans are still be be determined. Village council is considering either placing it back behind the plaque or giving it to the local historical society.
Out of the many objects inside the time capsule some of these are:
• a LIFE magazine from Nov. 12, 1965, with the advertised price of 35 cents, and with a line of text declaring “John Lindsay STUNNING VICTORY OF A LONER.”
• the back of the LIFE magazine had a full cover Marlboro cigarette add with a picture of a citified cowboy on a horse with the caption reading “Come to where the flavor is. Come to Marlboro country.”
• a Time magazine from Nove. 5, 1965, Vol. 86, No. 19 has a splash line that reads “The White Man in Black Africa.” With an add inside it that reads “Finally Perfect Color Television.”
• the back of this Time magazine featured a full cover Kent cigarette add with a girl (fashionable looking in both hair and makeup for the mid 60s) with the caption of “Brighten up your taste!” and “Light up a Kent ... you’ve got a good thing going. Good taste from good tobaccos through the Kent filter. Kent... THE ONE CIGARETTE FOR EVERYONE WHO SMOKES.”
• Parade The Journal Gazette, with a header reading “HOW NOT TO GET INTO COLLEGE” and “CAN WE FREE OUR VIETNAM WAR PRISONERS?”
• the copper box also had a red pouch from the Hicksville Bank. Inside were a variety of coins, most from 1964 or 1965 which included eight Kennedy half dollars from 1964, which was the last year they were made out of 90% silver, according to Bill Murphy. The oldest coin was a quarter from 1944 and a dime from 1956. There was also a crisp brand-new one dollar bill (in 1963)
• two local newspapers with two large comic sections as well as many other various papers, notes and pamphlets.
