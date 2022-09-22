HICKSVILLE — Village council met here Monday evening to talk about progress being made on the town’s planned walking trail.
The committee in charge of the project noted that the waking trail may be open by next year.
The trail will be a nature walking path featuring flowers, grasses and trees, which will take time to plant and grow.
The trail itself is not expected to be fully completed for four to five years. Hopes are right now to get the trail open to the public by next year.
The trail was originally conceived as a paved trail around the outer perimeter of the already existing Hicksville park, however, paving this would have been very expensive and only provided about a mile to walk.
The 40-acre lot — which cannot be farmed because of the village’s new water wells going in and has not been farmed for many years — will be the location for the walking trail.
The 40 acres that were recently acquired by the village will not feature paved trail as right now the committee is looking at grass trails. However, the walking trails will be more extensive.
The trail is being funded by donations from locals and will eventually become part of the village parks system.
Mayor Ron Jones also made special note about Hicksville Elementary School receiving a “Blue Ribbon Award” (see related story on page A3) and also commented that the school received its state grad-card back. Out of more then 600 schools across Ohio Hicksville Schools ranked 13, he reported.
In other business, council:
• discussed the Christmas Cruise Thru — the lights show at the Defiance County Fairgrounds that will start in November and ends at Christmas. Council is seeking volunteers to help with the lights display.
• gave a final reading to an ordinance entering into an agreement with the Defiance County Commissioners for the recovery of monies expended for providing legal counsel to indigent persons for the calendar year of 2023 was performed.
