Wind damage from a cluster of thunderstorms that came through northwest Ohio Monday evening was scattered throughout the Defiance six-county area, but Hicksville may have been hardest hit locally.
The town on Defiance County's west end bore the brunt of the storms before they began dying down, sustaining considerable tree and power line damage from high winds around 8 p.m.
Mayor Ron Jones and Police Chief Mark Denning told The Crescent-News late Tuesday morning that West Arthur Street (between High and Spencerville streets) was closed until damaged power lines could be repaired by AEP. A downed tree struck lines there, according to Hicksville officials.
Jones reported widespread power outages in Hicksville from about 8-10:30 p.m. when power started coming back on.
The storm was indirectly connected to an accidental house fire that occurred around 8:39 p.m. at 503 E. Smith St., and caused the occupant smoke inhalation. He was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, where he was treated and released, according to Denning.
He said the man dropped a lantern on a back porch while trying to start a generator after the storm knocked out power.
The Hicksville Fire Department extinguished the fire, which caused minimal damage, Denning indicated. The Sherwood Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The storm's main feature was wind as rain was only measured at about one-tenth of an inch, Jones noted.
He encouraged residents to take their tree limbs to the village's compost site at Elm and Meuse-Argonne streets. He said village crews can pick up limbs if residents leave them between the sidewalk and street, but he would prefer residents take the material to the compost site themselves.
While village crews are trying to get the streets cleaned up, Jones said it could be "a week or two before we get all the limbs cleaned up."
At the time the storm blew through Hicksville, several area counties — including Defiance County — were under a severe thunderstorm warning. However, the storms began dissipating quickly as they continued eastward in Defiance County, with only lighter rain and modest wind gusts left when it reached Defiance.
Radar images indicated that heavier rains and wind entered Paulding and Williams counties, but neither county experienced widespread damage.
Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn said a little limb damage was noted in Payne and some bent utility poles north of the village. He said a maximum wind gust of 40 miles per hour was recorded at the EMA office in Paulding.
Bohn said the county had spotty power outages, perhaps from downed limbs.
Elsewhere, two damage reports near Liberty Center in Henry County were registered with the National Weather Service (NWS).
According to the NWS' website, both involved downed trees — one on Ohio 109 south of Liberty Center, the other on Henry County Road 10, between roads S and T, west of the town.
And the NWS received a report at 8:39 p.m. Monday that an SUV struck a tree in a roadway near Fayette. No injuries were reported.
The same system brought substantial damage to states west of Ohio, particularly Iowa — where winds in excess of 100 miles per hour were reported — and Illinois.
Damage also was reported in the Fort Wayne area in northwest Indiana, and in Van Wert and Mercer counties in Ohio.
