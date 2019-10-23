HICKSVILLE — Superintendent Keith Countryman discussed a recent administrators’ meeting dealing with school report cards and other matters during Monday’s session of the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education.
Countryman attended the Oct. 17 meeting of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators in Columbus. Topics discussed, he said, were “the continual change of graduation requirements, performance index letter grade cut scores, test retake indicator, gifted indicator, use of the A-F report card labels/ratings, and K-3 literacy.”
Countryman said BASA is taking recommendations on each of these areas to an upcoming meeting with state officials. “We realize it may take awhile to work through several concerns,” he said, “but we all agree that it is time to speak up and voice our opinions and offer suggestions for improvement.”
In other business, the board:
• approved contracts for varsity coaches David Blue, girls track; Andrew Lawrence, softball; Paul Payne, boys track; and Tim Shock, basketball.
• learned the district received a $7,775 National Rifle Association grant for window film. Countryman said he would give a more detailed report next month, once the film is installed.
• approved an overnight trip for the wrestling team to attend a match in Lima on Jan. 24-25.
• heard the school will once again host Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11 from 8:30-10 a.m. Veterans who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the school offices.
• thanked all involved in making the Sept. 20 homecoming a success. The dance was held in the school commons on Sept. 21.
• noted parent-teacher conferences, which were held Oct. 16-17.
• heard the end of the school year’s first quarter is this Friday.
