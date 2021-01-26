HICKSVILLE — This town’s attempt to tap into a limited supply of state funds for downtown building work has succeeded.
According to Austin Serna of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — which administers state grants throughout a five-county area — some $210,700 in community development block grant money has been awarded to fix up three downtown buildings. MVPO’s administrative cost — to be provided by the state above the aforementioned amount — is $19,200.
Another $21,270 will be added by the building owners, according to Serna.
The target of opportunity grant is only one of a few awarded across Ohio. Statewide, only $1 million was available with $250,000 per community. The program is being expanded by the state, but only slightly (see related story).
The Hicksville buildings and the businesses operating in them are: Pizza Palace, 100 E. High St.; Bridal Village, 122 E. High St.; and Collins & Guilford Wealth Advisors, 164 E. High St.
According to Serna, proposed improvements include: frontal facade work and window repair at 100 E. High St.; roof and HVAC improvements at 122 E. High St.; and exterior facade work, code compliance and ADA compliance at 164 E. High St.
He isn’t sure when work will begin, but noted that projects must be completed by Sept. 30.
“We just received the release of funds, so we are in the process of bidding out the projects to contractors,” Serna explained. “We don’t have a definitive timeline yet.”
Mayor Ron Jones said the village has created a committee to help oversee the improvements.
“We’ve got a committee ready to go to look it over and make sure they follow the guidelines,” he said. “It’s one of the requirements we had to have to make sure they follow the guidelines.”
Other developments in Hicksville’s downtown include the rehabbing or reoutfitting of three other buildings on East High Street for business use.
According to Jones, the former Yoder’s Restaurant building — closed for several years — is being rehabbed for use by Christ Cupboard, an outreach food pantry program. The work included repairing the building’s roof.
Planned in the former Haver Furniture building, added Jones, is the Village Emporium. This will include a coffee shop and bakery, he said.
And the former Jodee’s Video store on East High Street is being reoutfitted for use as a construction company office (Klepper Building Company).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.