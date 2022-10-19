HICKSVILLE — An encouraging Hicksville Exempted Village Schools' state report card was a topic at Monday's board of education meeting here.
Superintendent Keith Countryman called the grade card "simply amazing," adding that "none of those things should be taken for granted and they take all of us working together — from students to teachers and everyone in between."
According to the Ohio School Report Cards website, Hicksville High School received the maximum grade (5) in the four categories: achievement, progress, gap closing and graduation rate.
Hicksville Elementary School received all 5s in the first three categories and a 4 for "improving at-risk K-3 reader" while Hicksville Middle School received a 5 in achievement, 3 in progress and 4 in gap closing.
Countryman also extended special thanks to Kristen Coffman, K-4 principal, for Hicksville Elementary Schools' recent achievement — being named a "National Blue Ribbon School."
"I can't thank Kristen enough for all the work she did and submitted for the National Blue Ribbon School," Countryman stated in his report. "Erin Montgomery helped her with a bunch, but it was truly Kristen who spearheaded the whole submission. It is truly an honor for our school and something to be very proud of. It wouldn't have happened though if Kristen was not willing to write everything up. Thank you Kristen for your hard work to make that happen."
Coffman and Montgomery will accept the award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 3-4.
For her part, Coffman thanked the board and Countryman in her monthly written report "for giving me and Erin Montgomery the opportunity to represent Hicksville by accepting the 2022 Blue Ribbon Award in Washington D.C. on Nov. 3 and 4."
Countryman also was complimentary of those who helped with the firework celebration at the Hicksville High School football game on Friday.
"It was truly a magical night that was enjoyed by many students, teachers, parents and community members," Countryman wrote. "We are blessed to work in such a great community."
He added that "our focus this year is to continue to enhance the culture and climate at Hicksville Schools. Continue to work toward academic excellence, and continue to be a model public school for our community and surrounding schools. We are proud to say we are an Ace."
During his monthly report, High School Principal Jeffrey Slattery made mention of athletic accomplishments by Hicksville teams and players. Golfer Kenzie Schroeder was the GMC's best this year and 20th in the state.
Too, he complimented Mandy Wyman, high school guidance counselor, for "doing an excellent job of covering the new graduation requirements for the Class of 2023 and beyond. Students and parents are being educated about the new requirements and the staff is also being brought up to speed."
Slattery noted that inductions into the National Honor Society will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the school commons.
In her report, Coffman noted a number of upcoming events, including a Veterans Day (Nov. 11) program and light breakfast from 8-9 a.m. K-4 students can invite a guest to attend their classrooms for a half hour on that day.
She also informed the board about "Red Ribbon Week" — an alcohol and drug prevention awareness effort that is scheduled to begin Monday.
Additionally, Coffman reported that dyslexia mandates will be implemented. Screenings will be required for students K-3 while those for kids in grades 4-6 will be undertaken "by parent and/or teacher request only."
And she explained that "we may be looking toward reconstructing our current Title program to meet the state requirements and needs of our students."
The report did not elaborate further on possible changes.
In other business Monday, the board:
• received Middle School Principal Aaron Hylander's report. While noting the outcome of several junior sports teams and athletes, he also noted special activities planned for students who achieve academically and behaviorally. The latter includes a trip to the Amazing Fall Fun Center in Waterloo, Ind., and a pizza party.
• accepted the following donations: $1,276.78 from Growing God's Way for library books, $150 from Bobbie Jean Eyers for girls basketball and $100 from Lifeline Connect Baptist Church for girls basketball.
• approved the retirement resignation of Michael Blue effective May 31, 2025.
• approved five certified substitutes, four classified substitutes for 2022-23, a supplemental contract for Ashley Jackson as assistant junior high girls basketball coach and a wrestling coach volunteer (James Egly).
• approved new/revised board bylaws and policies.
• met in executive session, but took no action.
