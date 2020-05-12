HICKSVILLE — In a partnership with New Energy Equity LLC from Annapolis, Md., Hicksville Exempted Village Schools will be able to utilize a 789.75 kW (kilowatt) solar array.
The array was developed by New Resource Solutions from Athens and installed by Solscient Energy LLC of Toledo. The single-axis tracking system will track with the sun and produce approximately 1.2 million kilowatt hours per year, about 70% of the school’s yearly electrical consumption.
The array became fully operational on April 2 and consists of 2,106 solar panels, occupying approximately four acres of land. Because the array is considered high-voltage, it is surrounded by 1,712 feet of six-foot high chain-link fence with barbed wire at the top.
“After many years of keeping Hicksville Schools as efficient as possible, the next step to save the district money for years to come was to turn to a renewable energy source and solar was the best option,” explained Hicksville Schools director of operations Eric Bassett. “We have taken part in many AEP incentive rebate programs over the years and have been retro-commissioned and inspected by numerous energy efficiency companies. The findings of the audits revealed Hicksville Schools were already running at near peak efficiency.”
Another selling point in the installation of the solar array was cost, as the array cost the district zero dollars. All costs were covered by New Energy Equity LLC, with an agreement for Hicksville Schools to buy all the power produced by the system and pay NEE monthly over the next 25 years.
“The electricity price is set at a fixed dollar-per-kilowatt-hour price today and will remain at that price for each year thereafter opposed to the uncertain utility prices which will vary over time,” added Bassett, who noted that using the array will provide a projected savings of a million dollars over the next 25 years. “Any time after the seventh year of the power purchase agreement, the school district has the option to purchase the array at a fair market value ... If the district would decide to purchase the array, we would then not need to pay the dollar per kilowatt-hour but would then be responsible for maintaining the array, panels and inverters, cleaning the panels on an periodic basis, mowing inside the fenced-in area, etc.”
In the future, there will be a kiosk and TV area in the school commons where any student or visitor will be able to view how the array is working and how much electricity it is producing at any given time. A link will be posted on the school website in the future for the public to view that information.
