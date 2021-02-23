HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education heard from head football coach Lucas Smith and superintendent Keith Countryman regarding the work on the weight room and athletic facilities at Hicksville during Monday’s meeting.
Countryman noted that there will be no school on Friday, as the majority of the Hicksville school staff will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Countryman also explained that the building projects are continuing to move forward on track and under budget and that he will be posting updated pictures Tuesday for families and the community to view.
Hicksville High School principal Jeff Slattery informed the board that the annual senior coronation festivities are scheduled to be held March 6 at 6 p.m., with four tickets provided per senior participant to attend and enjoy. Seniors will have a practice show during the school day on March 5 for staff and high school students to participate.
Slattery also noted that the school is looking to schedule a senior trip for the class of 2021 to Gatlinburg, Tenn., for a trip filled with outdoor activities. The goal is to leave May 4 at 10 p.m. and return May 7 by 5 a.m. Junior/senior prom also is scheduled for May 1, with COVID-19 protocols and facility capacity requirements being followed. Masks will be worn if necessary, with hopes for a meal, dance and post-prom.
Spring break is scheduled for the week of March 29-April 2, with Four County Career Center’s senior awards program on May 25 and commencement on May 30 at 2 p.m.
Middle school principal Mike Altman informed the board that Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center consultant Andrew Hunter will be leading discussions with middle school staff this week regarding ideas for grading practices.
Altman also noted that middle school counselor Robin Chamberlain has been presenting to each grade level on technology and social media safety with Defiance County Sheriff’s Deputy Dana Phipps and Hicksville Patrolman Garrett Franz over the last several weeks. Chamberlain is adding a few more items to the presentation to send to parents to watch at their convenience.
Finally, Hicksville elementary principal Kirsten Coffman informed the board that 2021-22 kindergarten registration is scheduled for March 11-12 at the school. Parents with children turning 5 by Sept. 30 are encouraged to call the school secretary and register. Currently 51 students are registered. Also, third- and fourth-grade ELA testing is scheduled for March 23 and 25.
In other business, the board:
• heard from treasurer/CFO Mike Ruen that refunding of the outstanding 2006 and 2014 bonds were successfully closed on Jan. 20. The bonds, initially approved by Hicksville voters in November 2005 at a total of $9.93 million, were refunded at a savings of $743,272 to taxpayers to be spread out over the remaining 12 years of the outstanding bonds at an annual average interest savings of $61,976.
• accepted $150 donations from Arc Solutions, The Country Petals LLC and Hicksville Grain Co. for wrestling.
• accepted donations of two pallets of various wood from 5-Acre Mill and a box of goggles and a pallet of bagged cement from Aaron Herman for STEAM class.
• approved certified supplemental contracts for Ryan Miser (assistant baseball coach, 40%), Heather Taylor (prom advisor, one-third, junior high girls track coach), Kelly VanHorn (junior high boys track coach) and Rachel Wehrman (assistant softball coach).
• approved Pam Payne as a certified substitute and Josh Freese (track), Jeff Schroeder (softball), Madison Siebenaler (track) and Mike Villena (softball) as volunteer coaches.
• approved classified supplemental contracts for Jennifer Bergman (high school musical director assistant), James Egley (high school boys assistant track coach), Phil Handy (assistant baseball coach, 35%), Danelle Myers (prom advisor, one-third), Jamie Parker (co-freshman class advisor), Pam Payne (high school girls assistant track coach), Jamie Slattery (prom advisor) and Lukas Yoder (assistant baseball coach, 25%).
• approved a retirement resignation from EMIS secretary Rita Bell at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the 2021-22 school year calendar and local graduation seals for the district.
