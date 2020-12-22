HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education heard from principals regarding the schools’ upcoming remote learning in the first week of January, along with accepting donations for the elementary principal’s fund and from the Hicksville Athletic Boosters.
High school principal Jeff Slattery noted that the high school utilized a remote learning week after the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 and it served as a great opportunity to practice their remote learning plan.
“We’re hoping this extension of not having students on campus will reduce COVID-19 contact tracing like it did in the fall,” explained Slattery.
Middle school principal Mike Altman echoed Slattery’s sentiments, explaining that teachers have worked together to reduce the number of students quarantining based on a positive case.
“Before Thanksgiving break, we would have to quarantine 25-plus students because of one positive case,” said Altman. “We now have it down to about 15 and are working to make that number lower. By adjusting our classroom layouts and having our students who have multiple classes overlap sit near each other, we believe we can get that number to 10 or less quarantined per case.”
Altman added that every student will go home with their school computer and that any students without sufficient internet access have an option to be in the school to conduct their learning, while special education teachers have contacted their students to set up times to come into the building and receive services.
In elementary principal Kirsten Coffman’s message to the board, she noted that the state released third-grade fall test results on Dec. 14, explaining that those scores are typically low but with the combination of the pandemic and existing academic challenges for that grade level, only 37% of students scored proficient.
Coffman also informed the board that elementary school counselor Erin Montgomery had challenged students with a “12 Days of Giving” program to incorporate different themes of how students could give without spending money. On certain days, students could earn tickets and were awarded prizes if their name was drawn, but on Thursday, a girl and boy from each grade level (preschool through fourth grade) were chosen to win either a scooter or bike.
Coffman thanked aide Shelly Weatherhead for her vision on the project, the PTO for paper and tape in the hallways and for Jim Schmidt Chevrolet, The Wholesale House and elementary teachers for donating money for the bikes and scooters.
A video of the week’s activities will be posted on the school’s Facebook page this week.
Superintendent Keith Countryman explained that after the new year, K-4 students will return to school as normal but students in grades 5-12 will do one week of remote learning before returning to the facility on Monday, Jan. 11.
“We believe the potential for exposure to COVID is greater than one week after the holidays,” explained Countryman. “With those students moving around the building more, there is more of a chance of exposure to someone who may be positive. We have found that the middle school and high school students are the majority of our quarantine cases and we want to avoid that if possible.”
Countryman also noted that he visited locations in Indianapolis and Findlay with athletic director Jeff Haught and head football coach Lucas Smith to look at weight rooms. The school will work with The Equipment Guys, a company from Newark, Ohio, for the new athletic center’s equipment.
With the budgeted amount for the weight room, the old weight room will be able to be equipped with treadmills and stair-steppers to create a full fitness center.
The board went into executive session at the end of the meeting, with no action taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted donations from: Jim Schmidt Chevrolet ($250, elementary principal’s fund), The Wholesale House ($300, elementary principal’s fund), United Way ($300, elementary principal’s fund), P.T.O. ($560.94, elementary principal’s fund) and the Hicksville Athletic Boosters ($3,000 for wrestling and $5,000 for weight room).
• approved supplemental contracts for Dave Blue (head girls track coach), Paul Payne (head boys track coach), Andrew Lawrence (head softball coach), Tim Shock (head baseball coach) and Joy Geiger and Amber Zachrich (co-coronation advisors).
• approved Bailey Graber as a certified substitute for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Kali Heffelfinger, Jeff Sleesman and Kayla Vetter as classified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the amended certificate of estimated resources for fiscal year 2021 as presented, total general fund resources of $14,169,173.93 and total resources for all funds of $19,025,272.24.
• approved amended fiscal year 2021 permanent appropriations as presented, total general fund appropriations of $11,761,761.95 and total appropriations for all funds of $14,797,929.21 and approved the fiscal year 2021 five-year forecast as presented with a cash balance of negative $618,306 as of June 30, 2025.
