HICKSVILLE — Not unlike many districts this time of year, the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools (HEVS) Board of Education learned of final preparations for the 2022-23 school year during its regular meeting Monday.
An open house is planned from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 25 with students and parents having the "opportunity to check lockers, visit new teachers and pick up laptops," according to the report provided by High School Principal Jeffrey Slattery.
"Looking forward to all the changes that will be happening around HEVS this school year," he noted. "I would like to provide a warm welcome to all our new staff members."
Too, Slattery explained that the state's "newest graduation requirements/options" will be in place this year.
For example, graduating seniors this year and in the future "must meet the new requirements that include earning two state seals or a combination of one state and one local seal. ... The seals are what we will review with the high school students and their families this year to assure they are on target to graduate."
Superintendent Keith Countryman summed up new school year preparations by noting in his report that "everything seems to be falling into place for opening day."
Among the other topics in his report, Countryman informed the board of two retreats for local administrators and explained that an orientation for the district's new employees was held on Aug. 1. Ten new employees were on hand.
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved fiscal year 2023 amended temporary appropriations. This includes general fund appropriations ($12,165,794) and appropriations for all funds ($15,118,923).
• approved numerous personnel items, including contracts with certain employees.
• approved many services and agreements, including an agreement with Hicksville Village for use of parks facilities and one with Wood County Education Service Center for the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center and facilities.
• approved a variety of miscellaneous matters such as staff handbooks, bus routes and in-state/out-of-state tuition rates.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
