HICKSVILLE — School officials here noted a national achievement for Hicksville Elementary during the district's board of education meeting Monday.
K-4 Principal Kristen Coffman noted in her report that the elementary school was recognized with a 2022 "National Blue Ribbon Award." (Details of the award appeared in Tuesday's Crescent-News.)
Hicksville Elementary was one of 13 Ohio schools so honored. Coffman noted that it's the "highest honor" bestowed upon an American school.
"Last February, I was informed that Hicksville Elementary was nominated and was asked to complete the application process that included providing our demographic data, such as student population, free and reduced numbers, as well as students receiving services," explained Coffman in her report. "I wrote a variety of narratives of our school overview, approaches to curriculum, instruction and assessment in all areas, which included students performing above grade-level, below grade-level, English language learners, as well as the arts. Lastly, I was asked to describe our school climate and culture, including our school leadership.
"I am confident that this award was only possible because of the constant support of our administration and board of education, our dedicated and passionate staff, as well as our hard-working students," Coffman added. "I am grateful to work for a board that continues to support our students, staff and most importantly the vision of our superintendent. Thank you."
In another matter, board member Jennifer Caryer stated that her colleagues would like to receive input from the athletic director on a 10-year plan for facilities. Minutes from Monday's meeting added that "location of sports facilities and or possible combining of sports facilities will be items of discussion and concern."
Too, she would like to see the boosters, village park officials and others "to be involved in the process so as not to duplicate facilities that other other organizations may be planning," according to the minutes.
In other business Monday, the board:
• received High School Principal Jeff Slattery's monthly report. He highlighted the start of the new school year and noted: "The first day of school and week of school was a success. A big shout-out to the staff and especially our house leaders for conducting a great welcome back week for our students." Too, he noted the upcoming homecoming football game and dance on Sept. 30/Oct. 1, congratulating the king and queen, JR Mendoza and Katie Chapman. Student picture day for grades 5-12 has been rescheduled for Oct. 7, Slattery reported, as the original date was canceled due to fog.
• accepted donations from the Defiance County Agricultural Society ($100) for the middle and high school art club, Tribune Printing ($1,200) for the athletic department and various donations ($1,760) in memory of Ken Sailer.
• discussed with the administration the reported closure of The Hicksville Tribune and how this might impact the district's elderly residents who receive information about the school from that source.
• approved fiscal year 2023 permanent appropriations, including $12,199,729.10 in the general fund and $15,175,279.85 total.
• approved numerous supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year and employment/classified staff.
• approved a resolution allowing the board to allow, temporarily, employing substitute teachers without post-secondary degrees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
• approved a payment in lie of transportation agreement.
