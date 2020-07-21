HICKSVILLE — Superintendent Keith Countryman read a report he had written during Monday’s school board meeting regarding the reopening of Hicksville Exempted Village Schools on Aug. 31.
While everyone in every district is currently working on reopening plans, new health-related information is coming in almost daily which will likely necessitate more changes (and which made the board note the need for flexibility as the current health crisis continues).
Like other districts, Hicksville is utilizing an online program to accommodate families who have chosen not to send their children to school due to the pandemic. This will result in the Hicksville Virtual Academy, which will be made available at no cost to families. Participants will have to follow attendance and course requirements, and teachers would assist students through the online program.
If children become quarantined, teachers would have to participate in remote learning for these students. Likewise, should the school be shut down again, a remote learning plan would need to be in place, he said.
“The school year is going to go on whether we’re here or not,” he said.
Countryman called for peaceable solutions to the situation, noting that arguing only made the matters worse and that the town had to pull together for the good of the students.
“Positive support is needed for the kids,” he said. “It’s time to work together. We’re going to have to get through this together as a community, as I know we will.”
The board approved a service agreement with Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy (NOVA) for instructional materials; NOVA will work with Hicksville’s virtual academy.
A local plan outlining the rules for school in the health-conscious environment has not yet been reached, but could be ready as soon as this weekend.
In other business, the board:
• approved former math teacher Michael Altman as middle school principal for a year beginning Aug. 1. Altman replaces Andrew Hunter. Rachel Wehrman was approved as a fifth-grade math teacher in Altman’s place.
• passed a resolution to take part in the Ohio Schools Council Cooperative Purchasing Program and a resolution to purchase from school bus bids received by the Ohio Schools Council. This could save the board around $700.
• approved athletic ticket prices for the 2020-21 school year. Most of the prices are identical to those from the previous year; adult prices for junior high and junior varsity events have increased to $4.
• increased the adult school lunch price from $3.60 to $3.80.
• congratulated students Kyler Baird, Taylor Early, Emily Harmon and Emma Shuman for superior award ratings at Ohio State Science Day.
• opted against providing career technical education in grades 7-8.
• heard about 20 kindergartners per class have registered so far, with 14 in kindergarten readiness.
• noted that Title monies have come in at about the same amount as last year.
• has finished the 2019-20 school year in the black by $48,189. One exception is the cafeteria, which was in the black prior to the health crisis draining its revenue.
