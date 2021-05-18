HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education heard from Defiance County Economic Development director Erika Willitzer during Monday’s monthly meeting before hearing year-end wrap-up information from administrative members and a lengthy agenda of items.
Willitzer addressed the board regarding a CRA agreement with Blessed Capital LLC and the district. A $95,000 investment with 75 percent abatement over seven years would provide a $108 donation to the school annually for seven years. A resolution for board support was recommended and approved.
High school principal Jeff Slattery informed the board that students have completed all end of course assessments for the 2020-21 school year and thanked students, parents, teachers, proctors, guidance counselors and high school/middle school secretary Tara Welling for all their help through the testing process.
The top 10 percent of the senior class of 2021 attended the annual rotary luncheon recently as Slattery congratulated co-valedictorians Haven McAlexander and Collin Durre, salutatorian Chloe Gerhart and top students Boston Hootman, Ivy Bromagen, Landon Turnbull, Madalyn Fredericks, Kelsey Monroe and Lena Bassett.
Elementary principal Kiersten Coffman noted that an instant alert went out Friday to parents of students invited to summer school. Students will be able to participate in sessions either on Mondays and Wednesdays or on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m. from June 7-24. Reservations are hoped to be finalized by May 21.
Coffman also noted that the kindergarten and first grade students will be presenting their music program Thursday in the high school gymnasium at 5:30 and 7 p.m., respectively.
Superintendent Keith Countryman informed the board that the new building is still waiting on a few HVAC pieces and that epoxy floors will be poured in the locker rooms and restrooms later this week, along with weight room floors. Scoreboards and a high-density storage system have also been delivered.
Countryman also noted that per Gov. DeWine’s most recent COVID-19 announcements, all safety measures regarding masks and social distancing will remain in effect at the school through the remainder of the school year. Any changes for the fall are uncertain at this time.
The board went into executive session following approval of agenda items, with no action taken following the session.
In other business, the board:
• recognized and congratulated Taylor Early, Taylor Metz, Joda Freese, Alaina Stuckey, Julia Garza, Madison Stairhime and Emily Taylor for receiving Superior award ratings at the District Science Fair.
• approved the 2021 list of graduates, pending completion of all requirements.
• approved Resolution 2021-10 authorizing 2021-22 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• recommended issuing a one-year contract to Christine shock as middle school secretary for the 2021-22 school year.
• accepted donations from Johns Manville ($150, high school boys basketball), BSN Sports ($186 for track, $234 for high school boys basketball), Hicksville Rotary Club ($3,000 for temperature kiosks), Dave Ashton (robotic etching and cutting robot for STEM) and various donations honoring Randy Sweet.
• approved Dennis Siebeneck and Camdyn Yoder as substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year; recommended to non-renew contracts for Brianna Culler, Melissa Miles, Kate Haggerty, Kayla Vetter and Staci Wagner at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Amber Zachrich as a middle school summer school instructor for one week in Aug. 2021.
• approved Michaela Bauer, Paul Overmyer, Kassi Brown, Kevin Snyder, Ed Foster, Nancy Swift as substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year and issued a one-year contract to Madison Stockman as a classroom teacher with the 2021-22 school year.
• approved certified supplemental contracts for Sean Bergman (assistant golf coach), A.J. Klausing (football assistant, coordinator) and David Mohr (football assistant, special teams) and classified supplemental contracts to Jon Diehl (football assistant), Robin Rice (junior high head volleyball coach), Eddie Tunis (junior high head football coach) and Brian Wonderly (football assistant) for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Jamie Altman (cross country), Kate Haggerty (cross country), Kelly Van Horn (cross country), Dave Bains (football), Brent Brickel (football), Mason Commisso (football), Travian Tunis (football) and Brian Wonderly (football) as volunteer coaches, and cross country volunteer coaches Jamie Altman, Kate Haggerty and Kelly Van Horn.
• approved Camdyn Yoder as a classified substitute teacher for the 2020-21 school year, approved supplemental contracts to Jackson Bergman, Brandon Hamilton and Noah Shaffer for summer technology assistance.
• recommended to transfer Tyler Scranton from part-time custodian to full-time and Greg Slattery from part-time bus driver to full-time and issued a one-year contract to Staci Wagner as bus driver for the 2021-22 school year.
• recommended to non-renew all certified and classified supplemental contracts at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year or at the end of the activity.
• approved Becky Bailey, Kassi Brown, Nickohl Garza, Aubree Giddings, Kali Heffelfinger, Becca Johanns, Angie Johnson, Pam Payne, John Smith and Nancy Swift as classified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with Defiance College from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 for hosting of teacher education candidates and a service agreement with Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities to provide educational services from Aug. 2021-June 2022, to be assessed $5,000 per student per excess cost.
• approved quotes from GameTime (baseball diamond bleachers by National Recreation, $46,148.72), Loop Asphalt Services (parking lot and playground resurfacing and repairs, $40, 184) and Current Surfaces Inc. (reconditioning of track surface, $39,165).
