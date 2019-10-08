HICKSVILLE — After months of deliberation, the Hicksville Village Council decided on Monday to let homeowners bear the responsibility of the installation of new village sidewalks.
This decision leaves existing village sidewalk replacement rules unchanged.
About 30 village properties have sidewalks in need of repair or replacement. Those that are not taken care of by homeowners will be done so by the village, and the cost amount would become part of the homeowners’ taxes.
Councilmen Michael Barth, Shelia Baker, Eric Bassett, Ron Beverly and Larry Ridgway voted in favor of keeping the rules unchanged. The lone no vote was cast by Councilman Ron Jones, who said the majority of feedback he received from taxpayers suggested a $3 across the board rate increase for the sidewalk was more popular.
Prior to the vote, local resident Megan Hilbert spoke in favor of keeping homeowners in charge of their own walks.
Barth also discussed the possibility of establishing a new well field between the area behind Haver Drive and the nearby railroad tracks. The EPA has mandated Hicksville have two wells in good working order, but Barth believed one of the village’s two existing wells to be on its last leg.
Nothing was decided at the meeting.
Council also heard from Mike Brown of the local American Legion post. The American Legion will hold a flag-burning ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 19.
The American Legion also plans to demolish the white building on the north side of its property.
Brown noted the American Legion would like to add a platform to the existing veteran’s memorial on Arthur Street. The platform would be elevated and hold a helicopter. The plan was met with enthusiasm by council.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance to vacate an unused portion of Edgerton Street that runs through property belonging to the Crook-Miller handle factory.
• hired Presston Becker of Defiance as a new patrolman.
• discussed the village refuse department, which is currently operating in the red. Plans are to have a slow increase to the refuse bills over the next six years to address the problem, as no village department may operate under financial deficit.
• was reminded of trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26. The fire department’s annual Halloween carnival will run from 6-8 p.m. that night.
• noted there is no start date for leaf pickup, as too few leaves have fallen to justify being removed at present.
• held a lengthy discussion regarding the property on Main and Arthur streets, which was the site of a rain garden. The rain garden has since been eliminated, and council has decided to keep the property as it is.
• was visited by Roberta Strieffert from Rural Community Action, who was there to answer questions about a water asset management plan as per EPA requirements.
• heard CSX Railroad has given no indication as to when Meuse Argonne Avenue will reopen. The road remains closed in the vicinity of the viaduct near Elm Street.
• heard the leak in the village swimming pool has been fixed and that cement blocks for the pool and a portion of the playground will be fixed using money from this year’s budget.
• discussed regulations regarding the use of utility vehicles such as Gators and Rangers around town. The Hicksville Beautification Committee uses a Gator with plates. Council had no problems with making the village UTV-friendly, provided regulations are in place and obeyed by owners and drivers.
• heard that after discussions, the village ordinance committee has decided to leave Hicksville’s noise ordinance unchanged.
• learned refuse pickup will be on a normal schedule this week in spite of Columbus Day.
