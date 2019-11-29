HICKSVILLE — The annual Christmas in the Village program will kick off Saturday with the Christmas parade through the downtown area.
“Christmas in the Village is coinciding with Shop Local Saturday,” said Hicksville Chamber of Commerce board member Karen Amaden. “It’s all about shopping local in small towns.”
This year’s Christmas parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Edgerton Street. From there, the parade will travel down Main Street to High Street and end up downtown at the Huber Opera House, where kids will have the opportunity to have milk and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The big guy in the red suit will arrive this year at the Huber on his throne in the back of a festively decorated red pickup truck following the parade.
In recognition of Shop Local Saturday, many merchants will feature special shopping opportunities and specials.
“(The chamber) is working on a card which people can use to get a chance to win a chamber gift basket,” noted Amaden.
“You can shop in town, maybe catch the OSU/Michigan game somewhere, then see the parade when it’s all over,” she added.
Though not directly connected with the Chamber, shoppers in Hicksville can conclude their day with a car ride through the Defiance County Fairgrounds on Main Street, where the annual Christmas Cruise-Thru is underway. Participants can see the largest Christmas light show in the area from 6-9 p.m. that evening.
The chamber recognizes the importance of the annual Christmas in the Village parade and hopes to bring people into town to kick off the Christmas season. “It’s all about keeping the money in town,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.