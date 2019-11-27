The very newest thing about this year’s Christmas Cruise-Thru in Hicksville doesn’t involve anything new at all except time.
Instead of opening after Thanksgiving and closing at mid-December, the Defiance County Fairgrounds on Main Street will be open from 6-9 p.m. every night between now and Christmas Eve.
“The public has asked and asked and asked (to keep the Cruise-Thru open later in the year),” said Cruise-Thru chairman Denise Sutter, who said those in charge were concerned at the amount of work such a schedule would produce for volunteers. “But we finally said ‘let’s give it a shot.’”
The public will be allowed to drive through the fairgrounds to see the area’s largest display of Christmas lights and decorations every day through Dec. 24, with special attractions on the weekends of Dec. 6-8 and 13-15. There also will be live entertainment over these weekends as well.
Of special interest this year is Cruiser, a baby reindeer who will be available for view on Dec. 6. This year, the Cruise-Thru people mover has a see-through top as well.
“There are also 73 new cards this year (for the giant Christmas card display),” said Sutter, who believes that this year may be the limit that new cards can be put up due to a lack of storage space.
The schedule for Dec. 6-8 and 13-14 includes visits with Santa, carriage rides, entertainment, a mini-village, crafters, food, the Festival of Trees and the S’mores Shack. Live reindeer also will be present those Fridays and Saturdays (including the baby reindeer on Dec. 6), with fireworks on Dec. 15.
Admission for the Cruise-Thru is a goodwill donation, with 100 percent of the money raised staying with the Cruise-Thru.
Volunteers are always welcome and may sign up to assist with the Christmas Cruise-Thru by logging onto its web page. There is also a Christmas Cruise-Thru Facebook page.
Entertainers booked so far include:
• Dec. 6
6:15-6:45 p.m.: Lee Callsin
• Dec. 7
6:45-7 p.m.: Joy Hulse’s Gem Baton Twirlers
7-7:30 p.m.: Doug Eicher
7:45-9 p.m: On a Side Note (IU A Capella Choir)
• Dec. 13
6:15-6:45 p.m.: East Side Junior/Senior High School Choir
7:45-8 p.m.: Rose and Rebecca Mansel-Plydell
• Dec. 14
6:15-6:45 p.m.: Juliann Berger
8:30-9 p.m.: Josh Fine and Lindsay Sutter
• Dec. 15
6:15-9 p.m.: Jason and Paul Shirley
