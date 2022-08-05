HICKSVILLE — An armed gas station robbery here last weekend remains unsolved, but village police say they have some promising leads.
The town’s Shell Spee-D-Mart, 200 W. High St. — southwest of the downtown — was robbed by two men with guns at about 1:32 a.m. on July 30, according to police.
The suspects may have fled in a vehicle, and Police Chief Mark Denning said he is not ruling out the possibility that a third suspect — perhaps a getaway driver — may have been involved.
“We’re not ruling out a third suspect — maybe the driver,” Denning told The Crescent-News Thursday. “We know for sure two entered the store.”
Both men were caught on the store’s video cameras, and the vehicle they came and left in may have been too. One suspect is shown with a handgun while he is removing cash from the store’s cash register.
The two suspects are Black males — one about six-foot to six-foot two inches tall with a Cleveland Indians hat; the other about five-foot seven inches to five-foot nine inches tall wearing a black flat bill hat with diamond and stud earrings.
One of the them is seen on camera in a face mask.
They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and a vape pen/cartridge, according to Denning.
“We are following up several leads,” he said. “We have some very good leads. We’ve received a lot of tips actually, either through citizens around here or through Crimestoppers out of Fort Wayne. So, we are working on several leads right now. I would say they are really, really good leads.”
He said the suspects may have had “some ties to Defiance, so we’re trying to confirm all of that. ... We’ve been working on this all week. My officers have been putting in a lot of time.”
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office provided use of a canine unit to try to track the suspects shortly after the incident, which came to light when the gas station clerk phoned 911.
The dog “took us right to where we think the car was parked,” said Denning. “His (sheriff’s deputy’s dog) did a great job, but we were a little too far behind.”
If the suspects are arrested, they’re expected to be facing aggravated felonies of the first degree due to the robbery and handgun involvement.
“It wasn’t just sticking their hands in their pocket saying, ‘I have a gun,’” said Denning in reference to a common characteristic of some robberies. “This was the real deal.”
Persons with information about the crime are asked to contact the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.
