Defiance County commissioners fielded a number of questions Thursday about a recent issue with large egg-producing operation near Hicksville, but they didn't have many answers.
The questions concerned the destruction of nearly four million chickens at Hillandale Farms on Rosedale Road after the federal government determined that the flock there was infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) declined to comment on the case earlier this month, right after issuing a press release saying that the Hillandale chickens would be "depopulated," an apparent euphemism for euthanizing them.
Hicksville resident Jennifer Caryer expressed concerns about this process and the HPAI flu at Thursday's meeting, telling commissioners that she drives by the facility twice a day. Too, she expressed concern about the impact of the flu and disposal methods on the local environment.
Mostly, she sought information about the situation in general, as this has been difficult to come by.
"I'm concerned with the transparency of what's going on and what's being used, and what's going to happen to the community," said Caryer.
She wanted to know what happened to the chicken carcasses, noting that much dirt has been moved on the Hillandale site just north of Ohio 18. Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said he had read that a local landfill was involved while some birds were handled on the site.
The landfill is believed to be in Williams County (operated by Republic Services near Bryan). Attempts to receive comment from Republic Services were made Thursday afternoon, but were unsuccessful.
Inquires concerning the disposal of Hillandale's materials had been made to Defiance County's landfill by the Ohio Poultry Association, according to one local official, but this was not followed up on. So no materials from Hillandale — chickens carcasses or eggs — were taken there.
An attempt Thursday to connect with the ODA for additional information likewise was unsuccessful.
A drive by the Rosedale Road facility early Thursday evening revealed much activity with heavy equipment just to the north of the Hillandale barns where chickens had been kept. Clouds of dust could be occasionally observed amidst the activity.
Access into the facility appeared to be restricted and a putrid smell hung in the air near the farm.
Defiance County commissioners indicated that they were informed about the issue with the Hillandale flock by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. But little other information was imparted to them.
Commissioners promised Caryer to find out what they can about the situation, and Pocratsky asked the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's executive director, Erika Willitzer, who attended Thursday's meeting, to look into the matter as well, as she has contacts with Hillandale Farms.
"We'll try to get whatever answers we can get for you, but I don't know that we're ever going to get all the answers," Pocratsky told Caryer.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with new Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency Director Crystal Slattman who replaced Connie Bostelman on Aug. 1. Bostelman retired after many years.
• received an update from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater operations director.
