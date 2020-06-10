HICKSVILLE — Taking children to the local pool on hot summer afternoons has been a rite of passage for area families for decades as a way to cool down and burn off some energy.
With coronavirus restrictions still in place as the state starts the re-opening process, many local pools have elected to stay closed for the summer.
That is not the case in Hicksville, as the community pool opened up on June1 to the public.
The 65-year-old pool, which has undergone recent repairs, provides an opportunity for the community to come together and has had a solid early response, according to parks director Val Shull.
"It's been a very good response. It's helped that we've had awfully nice weather the last few days," said Shull. "We've just been trying to follow the guidelines from the health department and so far, things have gone pretty smoothly."
Under the coronavirus pandemic guidelines from the state of Ohio and local health departments, social distancing must still occur, keeping a safe six-foot distance. The pool facility itself has also put into place guidelines to keep people safe.
"We put up plexiglass windows at the front entrance when people come in," explained Shull. "We've been wiping and disinfecting the toilets, bathrooms, lounge chairs and tables every two hours, as well as temperature scanning."
The pool is one of just three in the area opening up, as Kingsbury Pool in Defiance and community pools in Paulding, Bryan (both Moore and East End), Archbold, Montpelier and Napoleon will not open this summer.
Aside from the Ottawa Memorial Park pool, Wauseon Community Pool and the Defiance splash pad, Hicksville is one of the few open options.
"Everybody was glad that we're opening," said Shull of the public response. "We had calls before we decided to open it and we haven't had any complaints so far. We're just glad that we could get it open. It gives the kids something to do, there's not a whole lot going on for them."
The pool is open from noon-6 p.m., seven days a week. Daily admission is $2 for anyone 8 years old or over, $1 for children ages 4-7 and children ages 1-3 are free, but must be accompanied by an adult.
Single passes are available for $30 and family passes for $60 for immediate family. The pool also can be rented for pool parties after 6 p.m. at a rate of $25 per hour.
"We had 60 or 70 come in on Tuesday and that's around an average for us," said Shull. "It's not a huge pool but if someone wants to rent in the evening for a pool party or for an abundance of kids or anything like that, we are available to do that."
The Hicksville Community Service Center also offers a summer lunch program that allows participating children to swim for free on Wednesdays at the pool.
Any questions can be directed to the Hicksville Parks and Recreation Department at 419-542-8541.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.