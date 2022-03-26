HICKSVILLE — Hicksville plans to build a splash pad.
Village council signed off this week on a proposal presented by Jim Schmidt and his wife. According to Mayor Ron Jones, the Hicksville Foundation was approached by an anonymous individual who proposed building a splash pad and donated the seed money for it to be built. The amount of money donated by this person is as of yet unknown, he indicated.
The Hicksville Foundation is spearheading the project, which is currently in the planning phase, he said. The next steps will be to figure out where the splash pad will go and raising the rest of the money, which likely will be raised through donation, the mayor explained.
A groundbreaking on the splash pad could happen as early as spring with the project being completed by next year, he continued. The project is estimated to cost around $600,000, but this is only an estimate and it’s unclear at this early stage of planning what the actual project will cost, Jones explained.
He said he and the Hicksville Foundation agreed that they were not going to skimp on the project and they wanted to build a good quality splash pad.
“I think it’s exiting for the community, something new that people want,” he said.
He also said that a splash pad would be good for the younger kids in the community. At the moment the closest splash pads for Hicksville residents are in Ney, Defiance and Indiana.
If everything goes to plan, Hicksville’s splash pad could be finished by as soon as next year, according to Jones.
While plans are moving forward, Jones also said, “it’s one thing to have someone donate money, but it’s going to take a lot of organizing.”
Although COVID-19 slowed many things down, Jones added that “right now we got a lot going on in our small community.”
He said only one storefront is empty downtown while on Monday, Richard Altman, a Hicksville resident, came to village council and proposed a walking trail for Hicksville Park. Plans are to fund the walking trail through donations and grant money.
