HICKSVILLE — Water-related matters will be a focus for village officials here this year.
The 2021 budget approved by village council in December (see related story page A1) sets aside $2.25 million to build a new water tower on Industrial Drive (in the village’s industrial park) and develop two new wells on 53.3 acres on Casebeer-Miller Road, just northwest of the town corporation limits.
An annexation petition for the aforementioned property — farm land that the village purchased recently for its well project — has been approved by Defiance County commissioners.
The project cost, including land purchase and engineering, is about $1 million, according to Mayor Ron Jones. These wells will tap into the Michindoh Aquifer which runs throughout a number of counties in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and northeast Indiana.
Two new wells will augment the two functioning wells at the village park near the football field. However, one of these wells is not working optimally and is plagued with silt issues, the mayor indicated. (A third well at the park was abandoned years ago.)
“The old wells have been there for a long time,” explained Jones. “We’re down to two. The one has a lot of problems with it. We’d like to have at least three good working wells.”
The biggest challenge with the project is boring beneath the railroad, according to Jones. This is needed for piping to direct the water from the new wells to the village’s water treatment plant.
He is hoping the new wells can be online by year’s end.
The village also owns additional acreage near the new well site that has been annexed into the village, but officials want to sell this land which is plotted for 52 residences on a named street (Labar Drive). Utilities run up to the development, but would need to be completed for homes to be built there, Jones indicated.
“It’s already ready for development, so our plan is to sell that,” he said, noting that this would help offset the well project cost. “We don’t need all that land.”
The water tower project won’t be completed until 2022, according to Jones, and is needed to replace a smaller tower behind Johnson Memorial Library. Adequate water pressure is the issue for that tower, according to village officials.
A larger water tower at the village park is already serving the town, while the new tower will match approximately this one in capacity, Jones noted.
Construction of the new water tower isn’t likely until 2022, according to Jones, although engineering already is underway so some expenses are expected in 2021.
The project is estimated to cost about $1 million, according to Jones.
