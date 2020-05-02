• Defiance County
Park restrictions:
According to the Hicksville Police Department, the tennis court and the basketball court are open at the park. Social distancing still needs to be followed for both. When using the basketball court, groups must be smaller than 10 and all individuals must be from the same household. If you don't live together, don't play together.
