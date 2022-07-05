A local man has been promoted to U.S. Army brigadier general.
A 1985 Hicksville graduate, Dr. Mark ‘Duke’ Lee of Tierra Verde, Fla. was promoted to the “one-star general” position on March 2.
Lee grew up in Sherwood — a place he describes as “rural as rural can be.” His parents bought a building when he was 10 years old and started up a store — Lee’s Market.
It was working at the register at his family’s business where Lee picked up his math skills. He had to calculate change for customers and he had do it all in his head and he had to be quick about it.
Math came easy to Lee, and he was exceptionally bright. However, like many young teens, when he approached the age of 17, he was frothing with the need to go out and do something.
So, in between his junior/senior year of high school, he enlisted himself into the military with his neighbor. He was not yet 18, so his father had to sign his enlistment papers for him.
Ready to take advantage of the educational benefits the military provided and serve his country, Lee set off after graduating that June of 1985.
He went into the Marine Corps and was sent to the MCRD (Marine Corps Recruit Depot) in San Diego, and life began as a “Hollywood Marine.”
After basic training, he went to Camp Lejuene in North Carolina. Lee said it was here where he first learned leadership.
He was the youngest in his platoon, and could not smoke or drink with the other men at camp. So, out of sheer boredom, he would start performing menial tasks like mopping, checking inventory and picking up cigarette butts from the floor.
However, the task of cigarette cleaning proved to be a constant task as people would throw out the stubs even while he was cleaning. Lee quickly realized that the self-ordained task he gave himself would never be considered complete unless he took an extra step. So, he emptied the cigarette cans and people started using them again.
“You could just tell those things hadn’t been emptied for a long time,” Lee revealed.
It was experiences like this that shaped Lee’s work ethic of being thorough and cultivating the foresight to resolve future issues.
He went on from Camp Lejuene to Okinawa, Japan and Busan, South Korea. He started meeting lots of people from various ranks and getting to know them.
It was his interwoven network of relationships that he slowly built up that provided him with the ability to move up ranks.
“Lady Luck has always been on my side,” Lee said. “I’ve worked for some people who went on to do great things for the military.”
The Army paid for Lee’s bachelor’s degree from Defiance College as well as his master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
After leaving active duty in 1989, he was a math teacher in South Carolina, but was part of the National Guard, and then Army Reserves. In November 1996, he was promoted from E-6 (staff sergeant) to E-7 (sergeant).
Lee then grew an interest in becoming an officer, so he turned in his officer packet. He had to receive a couple of waivers, since the age limit was 28 (he was 30) and the years of service limit was 10 years (he served 12).
He left for OCS (officer candidate school) right after school ended, and returned before the year began, and became the assistant principal of his school. He held that position for three months before becoming the principal.
During a shortage of company officers, the army recalled him back to active duty. He traveled to the Air Force base at Fort Lewis, Wash., and then boarded a naval ship destined for Hawaii, transporting air defense equipment.
He was a first lieutenant at this time, and was put in charge of a battery (company). Eventually, he was promoted to captain.
When 9/11 happened, Lee confessed that was when his military career really started. He was specializing in air defense and dealt with missiles when the attack on the country took place.
He was given a 24-hour notice, and as an executive officer of a battery, he was tasked to protect the whole West Coast from Canada to Mexico. This sparked a change in assign
“I was given jobs way above my pay grade,” Lee admitted. “I was from OCS. OCS in the Army is the bottom of the barrel ... . They were giving me commands because of what I did on the West Coast.”
Never one to look a gift horse in the mouth, Lee took advantage of these jobs, and focused intensely on furthering his education so he could keep getting them and higher positions.
“I’ve never been the smartest apple in the apple tank, but I was smart enough to understand I wasn’t the smartest,” Lee said.
After all his years in the military, Lee understood that certain positions were given only to “West Pointers.” In order to compete with them, he understood he needed to be as, if not more, qualified.
This is why he continued on to obtain his Ph.D. and his law degree, among other things. He campaigned his selection as a professor of military science (a position usually held by “West Pointers” he said), and taught ROTC courses at UCLA.
Another key point in building up his rank was working on the staff of prolific individuals in the military such as General David Howell Petraeus. He worked a lot with the general during the war in Afghanistan and in 2005, Petraeus promoted him to major, and then lieutenant colonel.
After 30 years, nine months, and 29 days, Lee decided to retire from the military. He was a colonel at the time.
“It’s been quite a career — from E-1 to one-star,” he reminisced.
Lee currently owns his own business, Sport Consulting Services, LLC., in Tierra Verde, Fla. He is a professional sports agent and said that dealing with professional athletes is the same way as dealing with people in the military.
His experiences serving has definitely become an integral part of his identity and how he conducts his business.
“It’s shaped my whole life,” Lee confessed. “Like I tell people, it’s not about being the most qualified, it’s about having the right person at the right time for the right job. What’s your in-state?”
