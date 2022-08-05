HICKSVILLE — Defiance County commissioners held their monthly session here Thursday, discussing a couple of projects with Mayor Ron Jones.
Commissioners convene their regular session on the first Thursday of each month in the Hicksville Village Council room to give officials there a convenient opportunity to share concerns and discuss issues.
Two projects were addressed Thursday, according to the commissioners’ office — Hicksville Village’s ongoing well development project and a future walking trail in the same vicinity.
During an interview Thursday with The Crescent-News, Jones explained that a stone road — about 100-150 yards long — has been installed to access the two new wells that are being developed on an 80-acre site on Hicksville’s west side, not far from Casebeer-Miller Road.
Testing has been completed for the wells, and the results were favorable, according to Jones, who noted that they tap into the Michindoh Aquifer, which extends into northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana and southeast Michigan.
“I’m not surprised that the wells they tested came back good,” he said.
The village government bought the land several years ago, according to Jones, and is building two new wells there to ensure the town’s water supply into the future. The wells are still in the development phase while a waterline will need to be installed to tie them into the village water plant.
This will require boring under the CSX Railroad, but the entire project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, Jones said Thursday.
Not all 80 acres on the site will be needed for the project, so this will provide not only room for future wells — if need be later — but also an area for a walking trail. Planning for this continues and is in the hands of a committee.
Jones said the committee was formed — and the process moved forward — because the project is “a big plus for our town. Everybody wants walking trails.”
Development of the trail will wait until the well project is completed as the contractor “doesn’t want too many people back there until they get done,” the mayor explained.
Additionally, the site includes 20 acres of land platted for 54 homes. Jones said the village is marketing this option through the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation in an effort to attract a housing developer.
