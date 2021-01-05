HICKSVILLE — In the village’s first council meeting of the new year, Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones gave his State of the Village address, while the council took care of some 2021 business during its meeting on Monday, held virtually.
Before Jones’ address, the council chose a new president to replace Mike Barth, who has served in the role for the last two years but will remain on council.
Eric Bassett was nominated and seconded for the role of council president and the nomination was approved unanimously, with Bassett abstaining.
Jones capped the virtual meeting with his comments on the past year for the village of Hicksville and his hopes going forward in 2021.
“2020 has been quite a year,” said Jones in his address. “As I look back on this year, I’m proud of the people in our community who have worked together to get through this.”
Jones noted that revenues may still be affected with tax dollars being received at least a year after being collected and that the village does not receive tax money from unemployment dollars. The mayor also noted that the village has received $333,000 in CARES Act money, some of which has been used for payroll for emergency workers.
“We only have two empty storefronts right now, that’s pretty amazing for a small town these days,” added Jones. “We have new businesses in Farmhouse Designs, Punchy Cactus Western Boutique, Klepper Building Company and Closet and Storage Solutions. We welcome Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to Hicksville, R. Taylor Insurance has moved uptown and Jim Schmidt’s have moved into their new Ford building.
“Our industrial jobs are holding steady and I notice signs that they are looking for additional workers. These are good signs for our community. We currently have $1,270,000 loaned to 13 businesses in revolving loans and all of these are currently on track being paid up; $470,000 is still available at this time to be loaned out.”
Jones expressed gratitude that the community pool was able to open last summer and that baseball and softball games were played.
“We have many other victories to celebrate in our community,” noted Jones, citing the Hicksville Christmas Cruise Thru’s success in December, along with the cement work and seating project at the baseball diamond through the Little League Association and the fieldhouse and extra classrooms being built at Hicksville Schools.”
“Hopefully next year we will be able to have the full Christmas Cruise Thru with weekend activities, Hoptoberfest, the uptown Huber concert series and our full Day in the Park activities,” noted Jones. “Considering all the restrictions and hardships, I think our community pulled together and has more than just survived this year. I would like to thank the council and our community for all working together.”
Jones laid out some goals for the year ahead, noting that he would like to see a spec building built in Hicksville through the Community Improvement Corporation, a walking trail at the park and a change in the election of village officials to a non-partisan election to avoid the cost of the primary election to the village.
Jones also noted that he would like to see the lot at the corner of North Main and West Arthur streets either sold or have part of the park put there and would like to see the land at LaBar Drive (behind Haver Drive) sold so building can begin, along with a change in the amount of funding for the Forest Home Cemetery, which is currently paid 65% by the village and 35% by Hicksville Township.
Jones concluded his address by honoring former Hicksville mayors Janis Meyer and Larry Haver, both of whom passed away in the past year.
In other business, council:
• heard a recommendation from Fire Chief Scott Cramer to hire Justin Hartman for the fire department, pending a background check and drug screen.
• heard from Police Chief Mark Denning that the heat and air conditioning and climate control had been installed for the evidence room, records room and armory at the police station.
• heard from Administrator Kent Miller that sanitary department employee Austin Zeedyk accepted a position elsewhere and his last day with the village will be Friday.
• approved an ordinance rezoning lot 204 of the 1910 Auditor’s Plot from business to residential. The council voted to suspend the rules for the second and third readings and noted that code requires the decision to be made within 30 days of a public hearing.
• approved a recommendation from Councilman Mike Barth to nominate Dave Brown for a spot on the cemetery board, replacing Don Brown. The latter has served on the cemetery board for many years. Dave Brown would join Barth and township representative Josh Metz on the board and would serve in a temporary role until the May primary elections.
