A local resident received a state “Saved by the Helmet” award during a ceremony Friday morning at the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
Richard Mastin of Hicksville, injured in a Defiance County motorcycle crash nearly two years ago, was presented with the award by Michele Piko, statewide coordinator of Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. She also gave Mastin a new helmet, his having cracked during the crash.
Pike said the helmet awards made to surviving crash victims who were driving legally help promote the protective gear’s importance.
“We will present them a new helmet just to kind of get the word out why it’s important to wear the right gear all the time,” she explained.
According to the Highway Patrol, Mastin was riding a 2001 Honda Helix Scooter westbound on Jericho Road, near Wonderly Road, on Sept. 24, 2019, when he went off the right side of the roadway and overturned, sustaining serious injuries. He was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, and spent several days there.
Mastin was wearing a helmet that is believed to have saved him from further injury or death.
During an interview Friday, Mastin — who was 83 at the time of the crash — said he doesn’t ride anymore, but he’s recovered from his injuries, which he said included a cracked rib, brain bleed, abrasions and broken eye socket.
Mastin said he had ridden motorcycles for 20 years, but “I don’t think I’ll do it again.” While his wife has discouraged him from riding, Mastin also cited “common sense” for his decision.
Patrol and state officials utilize the “Saved by the Helmet” and “Saved by the Belt” awards to promote motorcycle and driving safety.
“Too often troopers respond to motorcycle crashes that involve serious injuries and even death,” stated Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. “Many of these deaths and serious injuries could have been minimized and even prevented by simply wearing a helmet and other protective gear. We encourage motorcyclists to wear helmets and protective gear while on the roadways.”
Sgt. Ryan Purpura, the Highway Patrol’s Northwest West Region public information officer, said Mastin is “living testimony to the importance of helmet safety.
“There’s no doubt based on his experience ... that the helmet saved his life,” said Purpura. “It was cracked. So that’s what we want to promote — traffic safety. We’re advocates of traffic safety, but he’s a true advocate of traffic safety as he has experienced it.”
He noted that 1,025 motorcycle traffic fatalities where the rider was killed have occurred in Ohio since 2016. Some 72% of riders, he said, were not wearing helmets.
